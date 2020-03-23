LonghornsCountry
Greatest Longhorns of All Time in the NBA No. 3 - LaMarcus Aldridge

Tomer Barazani

A McDonald's All-American while playing basketball at Seagoville High School, LaMarcus Aldridge decided to forgo college and declare for the 2004 NBA Draft. Soon after the decision, Aldridge shockingly withdrew his name from the draft class and decided to play his college ball in Austin. 

Aldridge's change of heart to play college ball rather than entering the pro ranks was reportedly influenced by a chat with Shaquille O'Neal who advised that he should go to college and then evaluate his NBA prospects.

Alongside current Houston Rockets PF, P.J. Tucker, a new chapter in Texas Basketball started. It was a slow start, as the Horns finished 9-7 in the Big 12, sixth in the conference, in their first season. In his Sophomore campaign, Aldridge led Texas to a 13-3 record and a trip to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Averaging 15 points, 9.2 rebounds, and winning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, Aldridge heavily boosted his stock going into the 2006 NBA Draft.

LaMarcus Aldridge was selected No. 2 overall by the Chicago Bulls. Moments later, the Bulls traded Aldridge to Portland in a three-team deal including the New York Knicks. Alongside the promising Brandon Roy, Aldridge was able to flourish with the Trailblazers earning his first All-Star Game appearance in 2012. He had been selected to five All-NBA teams and is a seven-time NBA All-Star. After nine seasons in Portland, Aldridge became a free agent in the summer of 2015 and signed with the San Antonio Spurs. Through these rough past couple years with the Spurs, Aldridge has still managed to put up All-Star numbers. The consistency throughout the years has more than earned him a spot as No. 2 on the list.

Come back tomorrow to see who will come in at No. 1.

This is part four of a five-part series. Click on a link below to see the previous entries. 

No. 5 - Tristan Thompson

No. 4 - Avery Bradley 

No. 3 - T.J. Ford 

Comments (1)
Chris Dukes
Chris Dukes

Editor

Assuming this list has the person we all assume will be No. 1 at the top, the list has a glaring omission in my opinion. Hall of Famer Slater Martin was named All NBA seven times, won five NBA titles and is considered one of the greatest defensive players in NBA history. He helped change the game and was a pioneer of what today's point guard position has become.
But hey, that's why they are called opinions. What does everyone else think?

