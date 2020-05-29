LonghornsCountry
Is Kevin Durant the NBA's Greatest Scorer of All Time?

Tomer Barazani

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie recently joined the ‘Speak For Yourself’ show and announced that Kevin Durant is the greatest scorer of all-time.

“You’re talking about a 7’2 guard, with range out to 35 feet, a handle like a guard… In my opinion, KD is the best scorer of all-time either him or obviously Kareem."

He continued, “It’s not a shot at James Harden at all…. At 80 percent, he’s Dirk Nowitzki. At 100 percent, he’s the best scorer of all time.”

Thoughts?

While Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the top-scorer of all-time, in terms of points scored, I’d have to agree with Dinwiddie on the subject. The two-time MVP can pull up from 40 feet with ease while also having incredibly unique handles that can drop the top defenders in the league. The former Longhorn is a 27-point per game career scorer and is lethal from every spot on the floor. 

Durant’s offensive talent only improved during his time in the Bay. With Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson drawing attention from top defenders, Durant became a much better off-the-ball scorer. 

Kevin Durant has four scoring titles along with a lone league MVP in 2014 when he averaged 32 points a game.

Rumors are swirling of a possible return for the upcoming 2020 playoffs. While speaking to ESPN’s First Take, Dinwiddie was also asked about a potential playoff return from Durant.

"That's the billion-dollar question right," he replied.

