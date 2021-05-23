Jordan Spieth Finishes PGA Championship Well Behind Phil Mickelson

Former Texas Longhorns golfer Jordan Spieth will have to wait another year to complete the career grand slam, as he finished well off the lead at the PGA Championship on Sunday.

Spieth shot a 2-over par 74 on Sunday to finish the tournament 2-over par 290.

Spieth had put himself within seven shots of the lead after a third-round 68 put him at even part for the tournament. When the day began, he was seven shots out of the lead. But Spieth was unable to get anywhere close to contention.

Meanwhile, Phil Mickelson electrified the crowd at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course by becoming the oldest player in history to win a major championship. At age 50, Mickelson won the PGA Championship by two shots over Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen.

READ MORE: Longhorns RB Commit Jaydon Blue Opts Out of Senior Season

Spieth had a bogey on No. 4, and a birdie on No. 8, to remain at even par after nine holes. The back nine was rockier, as he recorded bogeys on Nos. 11, 13, and 14. His only birdie on the back nine was on the par-5 16th hole.

Spieth is one of 12 players with three legs of the career grand slam. The PGA Championship is the only major he lacks. He’ll get another crack at it next May at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. If Spieth can win at Southern Hills, he will join Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Gene Sarazen, Gary Player and Ben Hogan as the only players to win the career grand slam.

Spieth came into the PGA Championship after a tie for ninth at the Byron Nelson last week. In the past three months, Spieth has one win a the Texas Open and four other Top 10 finishes, including The Masters.

One other Longhorn played all four rounds in the PGA. Scottie Scheffler had his best round of the event on Sunday, shooting a 2-under 70 to finish 1-under for the tournament and three shots ahead of Spieth. Scheffler had three birdies and a bogey on the front nine, and three birdies and three bogeys on the back nine.

Scheffler’s score represented a Top 10 finish in the event, his second straight Top 10 in the PGA Championship. He finished tied for fourth in last year’s event.

READ MORE: Could Former Longhorns OT Samuel Cosmi Be Starting Week 1 in Washington?

What do you think of Spieth's finish? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Matthew Postins is an award-winning sports journalist who covers Longhorns in the Pros for Longhorn Country on FanNation.com and SINow. He also writes for CowboyMaven and DallasBasketball.com, covers the Big 12 for HeartlandCollegeSports.com and is the Editor of the College Football America Yearbook. Have a story idea about a former Longhorn now in the professional ranks? Contact Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.