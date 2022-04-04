Jon Rahm has the best odds to win the tournament, followed by Justin Thomas and former Masters champ Dustin Johnson

Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth are among the Top 10 players with the best odds to win the Masters, which starts on Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club.

Scheffler has the fourth-best odds to win at +1600, while Spieth has the sixth-best odds to win at +1800.

The odds were provided by SI Sports Book.

Scheffler is the No. 1 player in the world according to the World Golf Rankings. He is also No. 1 in the FedEx Cup PGA Tour rankings and has won more than $5 million this season.

He’s won three events in the past two months — the Waste Management Phoenix Open, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the World Golf Championship Match Play. Those were Scheffler’s first three wins on the PGA Tour.

Scheffler has played twice at the Masters. He finished in a tie for 19th in 2020 and a tie for 18th in 2021.

Spieth won the 2015 Masters, his first major championship. Since then, he’s finished in the top three at the Masters four other times, including in 2021. This season he has just one Top 10 finish, a second-place finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He played in the Valero Texas Open, which wrapped up on Sunday, and finished in a tie for 35th.

Jon Rahm has the best odds to win the Masters at +1000. Rahm has never won the Masters, but he won his first major last year at the U.S. Open.

Justin Thomas is next at +1400. He won his first major in 2017 at the PGA Championship and won the Players Championship in 2021.

Dustin Johnson has +1500 odds to win the Masters. The two-time major champion won the Masters in 2020.

Tied with Scheffler at +1600 is Cameron Smith. The Australian pro finished in a tie for second at the Masters in 2020 and is coming off a win at the Players Championship last month.

Sharing odds with Spieth at +1800 are Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland. Koepka has not won the Masters, but he’s won four major titles. Morikawa won the PGA Championship in 2020 and the Open Championship in 2021. McIlroy has four major titles and needs to win the Masters to complete the career grand slam. Hovland is the only player in that group that has never won a major. His best finish at the Masters is a tie for 21st in 2021.

