Kevin Durant Among Former Longhorns Starting NBA Playoffs

Durant, Brooklyn Nets, will face former Texas forward Tristan Thompson and Boston Celtics in First Round
Author:
Publish date:

Three former Texas Longhorns being their pursuit of an NBA title this weekend around the country, including two former NBA champions — Kevin Durant and Tristan Thompson.

Durant, who won a two rings during his three seasons with the Golden State Warriors, is in his first season playing for the Brooklyn Nets after missing last season rehabbing an Achilles injury. The Nets are the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, behind the No. 1-seeded Philadelphia 76ers. 

Durant and the Nets will start their postseason run on Saturday against the Boston Celtics, a team that features the other Longhorn in the playoffs with a championship ring.

Tristan Thompson, who earned a ring in 2016 with the Cleveland Cavaliers, is in his first season with the Celtics. Thompson played in 54 games for the Celtics, averaging 7.6 points and 8.1 rebounds.

Durant, who only played in 35 games in the regular season, averaged 26.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.6 assists for the Nets. The Nets are considered a favorite to win the Eastern Conference, as they also feature James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Blake Griffin, and DeAndre Jordan.

Durant or Thompson may end up facing another former Longhorns in the second round, depending upon how the playoffs transpire. P.J. Tucker is part of the third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks’ drive to try and bring home the franchise’s first league title since 1970.

Tucker, who spent part of this season with Houston, played 20 games for the Bucks, averaging 2.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. Tucker is considered more a defensive stopper for the Bucks.

Milwaukee faces No. 6 seeded Miami in the first round. That series starts on Saturday.

Matthew Postins is an award-winning sports journalist who covers Longhorns in the Pros for Longhorn Country on FanNation.com and SINow. He also writes for CowboyMaven and DallasBasketball.com, covers the Big 12 for HeartlandCollegeSports.com and is the Editor of the College Football America Yearbook. Have a story idea about a former Longhorn now in the professional ranks? Contact Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

