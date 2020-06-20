LonghornsCountry
Kevin Durant Donates $1 Million to Fight for Social Justice

Tomer Barazani

Former Longhorn Kevin Durant and Degree Deodorant have teamed up to donate $1M to multiple organizations that will help teach kids how to use the power of sports to combat social issues.

Durant’s multiple companies, Thirty Five Ventures, The Boardroom, and Kevin Durant Charity Foundation jointly released a statement on the recent events surrounding the country.

“We are united in defense of black lives and black voices everywhere, and we join our peers and colleagues in the call for an end to the systemic racism in our country. We are making a donation to the NAACP and Center for Policing Equity in honor of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and all those who’ve lost their lives or suffered injustice at the hands of the police.”

The two-time MVP announced last week that he will be sitting out for the remainder of the 2019/20 NBA season after tearing his achilles in game five of the 2019 NBA Finals.

His absence from the court certainly hasn’t kept him out of recent headlines. On Wednesday, Durant called his former teammate Kendrick Perkins a “sell out” on an Instagram picture and followed it up by retweeting a video of Perkins airballing a jumper. This was in response to the harsh critique that Perkins had for Durant’s current teammate Kyrie Irving.

In lighter news, Durant earlier last week became a minority stake owner in MLS side Philadelphia Union. He now joins Houston Rockets star James Harden, who owns nearly four percent stake in the Houston Dynamo.

