Texas Basketball: Former UT Star Kevin Durant's Rehab Appears to be Going Well

Former Texas Longhorn Kevin Durant appears to be on the road to recovery.

A video recently surfaced of Durant running through some drills. The former NBA MVP showed off his mobilty in a ball-handling exercise and hit some three-pointers in another catch-and-shoot drill.

Durant is a four-time former NBA scoring champion, 10-time all-star, two-time NBA Champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP, two time Olympic Gold Medalist and one of the most famous male athletes on the planet.

He signed with the Brooklyn Nets in the offseason after a spectacular run with the Golden State Warriors.

Unfortunately, Durant was injured on the game's biggest stage when he tore his Achilles tendon guarding former teammate Serge Ibaka in the fifth game of the 2019 NBA Finals.

He isn't expected to return to the court this season but should be in great shape to make a run with the Nets in the 2020-21 campaign.

Before all that Durant played his college ball on the Forty Acres. He averaged 25.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, 1.9 steals and 1.3 assists in 35 games during his one and only season at Texas.

He helped lead Texas to a 25-10 record and 12-4 mark in conference play. The Longhorns were upset in the second round of the NCAA Tournament by USC, but Durant was still the unanimous player of the year in college basketball, winning the Naismith, and John R. Wooden Awards as well as eight other recoginized individual honors.

"One of the great things about Kevin was that he wanted to be coached," former UT coach Rick Barnes told the Chattanooga Times Free Press. "He had great respect for his God-given talent and always displayed an unbelievable willingness to work."