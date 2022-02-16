Kevin Durant Didn’t Try to Persuade James Harden to Stay; Here’s Why

Former Longhorn Kevin Durant didn’t try to persuade James Harden to stay in Brooklyn; Here’s Why

After a last-minute trade sending Harden to Philadelphia prior to the trade deadline, the short-lived experimental trio of James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving ended.

When they played together, the big three dominated, playing 16 games with a 13-3 record. So what exactly went wrong?

Ultimately, several factors including consistent injuries, complications surrounding Irving’s vaccination status, and finally an 11-game losing streak, led Harden to want out.

In Durant’s eyes, there was no reason to try to convince Harden to stay. Here’s what Durant said:

Via ESPN:

“I think once a person gets to that decision of ‘I’m unhappy,’ I think he’s gone through a lot of steps to get there. So no matter what I say or try to convince someone — I’m not saying I did this, but this is just my theory on this — no matter what I say or do to try to convince someone to change their mood from being unhappy to happy, I think that’s when I’m pretty late to the party.”

Durant continued, “He’s made his decision. I’m sure people make their decision before they get to that mode of being unhappy. I didn’t have any conversations with James up until then. I thought everything was solid. I don’t do any convincing. I’m sure you make those choices and decisions on your own as an individual. Me as a friend, I just have to accept it.”

The trade package sent Harden and Paul Millsap to Philadelphia in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two first-round draft picks.

Harden will now pair up with MVP candidate big-man Joel Embiid hoping to deliver the Philadelphia 76ers their first championship in almost 40 years.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.