Kevin Durant Return Still Unlikely This Season

Tomer Barazani

Brooklyn Nets forward and former Longhorn, Kevin Durant, was predicted to be out for the whole season due to a ruptured Achilles from the 2019 NBA Finals. Amid the recent COVID-19 outbreak, the league has been halted to a complete stop in order to keep players safe. With the stoppage of play, rumors are flying everywhere of a possible return from the two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP.

Nets general manager Sean Marks provided some recent insight on the progress of Durant and expectations for the future:

“I can tell you now he looks pretty darn good and I’m excited about him on the floor at Barclays in front of that fan base,” Marks said on Sky Sport NZ’s “The Pod” podcast. “But how do they mesh? How do they all play together? That’s the chess game, the intricacies of what a coaching staff does, what the management group does to put the right pieces around them. But it’s also about the ownership those players have in taking a back seat, some saying now, it’s your game, now is your turn to shine, whatever it may be. So, it’ll be an interesting journey. and that’s part of it is embracing that journey.”

Kevin Durant’s agent, Rich Kleiman, also gave a statement on the chances of his client returning to action:

“I promise you, Kevin and I have not talked about that. And I know it sounds crazy, but my assumption has been that it wasn't very realistic. I know when the time will be right to have that conversation but it just hasn't been that time and it just doesn't feel like it's needed”.

Things are looking to be heading in the right direction with a potential NBA return in late July. An announcement should be coming in the near future regarding the plans to finish out the season. It just might have to be without the former MVP and Texas legend, Kevin Durant.

