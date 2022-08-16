Skip to main content

Former Texas Kicker/Punter Cameron Dicker Cut By Rams

Cameron Dicker failed to make the Rams' 53-man roster.

Cameron Dicker received some unfortunate news when the Los Angeles Rams announced he has been waived from their roster. 

The former Texas Longhorn was previously listed as a punter on the Rams roster.

Tuesday’s news came as a shock, as it was believed Dicker had the best chance to make the 53-man roster out of the 17 free agents added by the Rams this offseason.

He was battling former New York Giant Riley Dixon for the starting punter position.

Dixon, 28, has seen his share of highs and lows when it comes to punting. His best season came in 2018 when he averaged 46.1 yards per punt. His worst year came last fall when he averaged a mere 44.4.

Dicker is expected to not have difficulty finding a new team. 

Dicker spent four seasons as the Longhorns’ kicker. He took over punting duties in 2020 after former Texas punter Ryan Bujcevski went down with a torn ACL. Dicker remained as the kicker and punter in his final season at Texas. 

For his career, Dicker scored 368 points and connected on 75.9 percent of his kicks. He made 206 of 210 extra points, putting his average at 98.1 percent.

Dicker averaged 46.8 yards per punt and tallied over 2,000 yards through the air. His hang time hovered under 5.5 seconds. 

Although he is more familiar with kicking, Dicker could find the most success in the NFL as a punter. 

