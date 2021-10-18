    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsFootballBasketballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsPodcastForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Watch: DeShon Elliott’s First NFL Interception

    The former Longhorns defensive back pitched in on the Ravens’ huge win over the Chargers with a career milestone
    Author:

    It took four seasons, but former Longhorns defensive back DeShon Elliott produced his first NFL interception during the Baltimore Ravens’ big win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

    Elliott picked off Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert as he tried to throw a seam pass to tight end Jared Cook in the second quarter and with the Ravens already up 17-0. Elliott had the pass covered perfectly and got to celebrate his career first with the home fans in Baltimore.

    Elliott returned to the lineup having missed the previous two games with a quad injury. In addition to the interception, he also had his first sack of the season and broke up a pass on a key third down, as the Ravens defeated the Chargers, 34-6, to improve to 5-1 for the season.

    It’s been a long road for Elliott to get to this point, as injuries have stymied his career since the Ravens made him a sixth-round pick in 2018. That came after Elliott’s unanimous all-America season at Texas in 2017.

    "It (the interception) felt great, man," Elliott said. "A long time coming, long time coming. I was dealing with a lot of adversity last year – the last couple of years – so it's a blessing to finally get my first one. Hopefully, God blesses me with a lot more."

    Recommended Articles

    USATSI_16976779
    Play
    Longhorns in the pros

    Watch: DeShon Elliott’s First NFL Interception

    The former Longhorns defensive back pitched in on the Ravens’ huge win over the Chargers with a career milestone

    3 minutes ago
    Devin Brown
    Play
    Recruiting

    Elite 2022 West Coast QB Planning Official Visit To Texas

    Texas is set to welcome an elite 2022 west coast quarterback talent to the 40 Acres this fall

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_16968385
    Play
    Football

    Texas Out of AP Poll Top 25 Poll After OSU Loss

    The Longhorns will have to work their way back into the AP Poll over the next few conference games

    7 hours ago

    Elliott missed all of the 2018 season with a fractured forearm. Elliott made the roster in 2019, but saw his season cut short after a knee injury in October.

    Then, in 2020, Elliott not only remained healthy but got an opportunity after the Ravens released veteran safety Earl Thomas. That thrust Elliott into a starting role and he quickly made an impact, sacking Texas quarterback Deshaun Elliott for his first career sack. He was briefly on the COVID-19 list last November, but he finished the 2020 season with 80 tackles and 2 1/2 sacks.

    You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

    Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

    USATSI_16976779
    Longhorns in the pros

    Watch: DeShon Elliott’s First NFL Interception

    The former Longhorns defensive back pitched in on the Ravens’ huge win over the Chargers with a career milestone

    3 minutes ago
    Devin Brown
    Recruiting

    Elite 2022 West Coast QB Planning Official Visit To Texas

    Texas is set to welcome an elite 2022 west coast quarterback talent to the 40 Acres this fall

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_16968385
    Football

    Texas Out of AP Poll Top 25 Poll After OSU Loss

    The Longhorns will have to work their way back into the AP Poll over the next few conference games

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_16968547
    Football

    Disaster in DKR: What Went Wrong With The Texas Offense

    Disappointment at DKR; here are the offensive takeaways from the Longhorns’ 32-24 loss to Oklahoma State

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_16968386
    Football

    Longhorns Football: Magic, Dominance and … Uncertainty

    The Texas Longhorns have lost their last two games basically the same way, and there’s plenty of blame to throw around entering a bye week

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_16968389
    News

    Photo Recap: Revisiting the Longhorns Gut-Wrenching Loss to the Cowboys

    The Longhorns let another one slip away as they lose their second game in a row, third of the season.

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_16967516
    Football

    Texas Defense Starts Strong, Crumbles in Fourth Quarter in Loss to Oklahoma State

    An ideal first-half performance from the Texas defense went to waste after a disappointing showing in the fourth quarter

    Oct 16, 2021
    USATSI_16921549
    News

    INJURY UPDATE: Texas Star LB DeMarvion Overshown Diagnosed With Concussion

    Texas has lost one of its best defenders in the first half of their matchup with Oklahoma State

    Oct 16, 2021