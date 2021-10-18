Watch: DeShon Elliott’s First NFL Interception

It took four seasons, but former Longhorns defensive back DeShon Elliott produced his first NFL interception during the Baltimore Ravens’ big win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Elliott picked off Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert as he tried to throw a seam pass to tight end Jared Cook in the second quarter and with the Ravens already up 17-0. Elliott had the pass covered perfectly and got to celebrate his career first with the home fans in Baltimore.

Elliott returned to the lineup having missed the previous two games with a quad injury. In addition to the interception, he also had his first sack of the season and broke up a pass on a key third down, as the Ravens defeated the Chargers, 34-6, to improve to 5-1 for the season.

It’s been a long road for Elliott to get to this point, as injuries have stymied his career since the Ravens made him a sixth-round pick in 2018. That came after Elliott’s unanimous all-America season at Texas in 2017.

"It (the interception) felt great, man," Elliott said. "A long time coming, long time coming. I was dealing with a lot of adversity last year – the last couple of years – so it's a blessing to finally get my first one. Hopefully, God blesses me with a lot more."

Elliott missed all of the 2018 season with a fractured forearm. Elliott made the roster in 2019, but saw his season cut short after a knee injury in October.

Then, in 2020, Elliott not only remained healthy but got an opportunity after the Ravens released veteran safety Earl Thomas. That thrust Elliott into a starting role and he quickly made an impact, sacking Texas quarterback Deshaun Elliott for his first career sack. He was briefly on the COVID-19 list last November, but he finished the 2020 season with 80 tackles and 2 1/2 sacks.

