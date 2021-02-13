NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Search

Longhorns-Ex Jordan Spieth Grabs Second-Round Lead at Pebble Beach

Jordan Spieth is at it again, as the former Texas Longhorns golfer is up by a shot at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the halfway mark
Author:
Publish date:

Former Texas Longhorns golfer Jordan Spieth took the lead after the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am of Friday, adding further support to the idea that he may be rounding back into the form that made him a three-time major champion.

Spieth shot a 5-under 67 at Spyglass Hill to take a one-shot lead over Daniel Berger heading into the weekend’s final two rounds. This is Spieth’s first 36-hole lead since his last victory, the 2017 Open Championship.

For the tournament, Spieth is 12-under. At Pebble Beach on Thursday, Spieth shot a 66. Spieth will play on Saturday at Monterrey Peninsula Country Club before the event’s traditional Sunday finish at Pebble Beach. Spieth won the 2017 event, his ninth PGA Tour victory.

READ MORE: Texas Star QB Target On Recruitment: ‘I've Wanted To Do This My Whole Life’

Spieth is coming off the Waste Management Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for fourth, his best finish of the PGA Tour season to this point. There, Spieth shot a career-low 61 in the third round to move into a first-place tie. But, Spieth couldn’t maintain that momentum in the final round, as he shot a final-round 72.

Despite not claiming the win, the fourth-place finish was fruitful for Spieth. He moved from No. 179 to No. 111 in the FedEx Cup Standings, improved on his season-best finish by 34 places, and moved up from No. 168 to No. 101 on the PGA Tour money list.

READ MORE: Longhorns Star As No. 1 Draft Pick To WNBA Dallas Wings?

A win at Pebble Beach would give him considerable momentum going into the rest of the California swing and the season’s first major championship, The Masters, in April. Spieth won his first green jacket in 2015. Spieth has also won the U.S. Open and the Open Championship, putting him a PGA Championship win away from a career Grand Slam.

Matthew Postins is an award-winning sports journalist who covers Longhorns in the Pros for Longhorn Country on FanNation.com and SINow. He also writes for CowboyMaven and DallasBasketball.com, covers the Big 12 for HeartlandCollegeSports.com and is the Editor of the College Football America Yearbook. Have a story idea about a former Longhorn now in the professional ranks? Contact Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

USATSI_15565717
Longhorns in the pros

Longhorns-Ex Jordan Spieth Grabs Second-Round Lead at Pebble Beach

Jordan Spieth is at it again, as the former Texas Longhorns golfer is up by a shot at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the halfway mark

6HPLKUY4ZVFUXH6NWEJYIRWBN4
News

Texas Star QB Target On Recruitment: ‘I've Wanted To Do This My Whole Life’

Austin Westlake star QB Cade Klubnik spoke with SI-All American this week, opening up about his recruitment, and his interest in the Texas Longhorns

USATSI_15552706
News

How To Watch: No. 13 Texas VS TCU

The Texas Longhorns are looking for their second-straight win, as they return home to take on the TCU Horned Frogs in Austin

9245957
News

Recruiting Tracker: Longhorns Offer On Of Nation's Top 2023 Defensive Backs

The Texas Longhorns continued their recruiting efforts in the secondary on Thursday, offering 2023 out-of-state cornerback Tony Mitchell.

charli
News

Longhorns Star As No. 1 Draft Pick To WNBA Dallas Wings?

Texas center Charli Collier is considered by many to be the presumptive No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft, if she declares. If she does, she could end up in Dallas.

Texas Fan Broll15
News

Texas Releases Full 2021 Football Schedule

The Texas Longhorns have their base to make a run in 2021

gettyimages-631147670
Football

Sarkisian Reveals How He's 'Evolved' After Alcohol Issues

Steve Sarkisian on overcoming personal struggles: “I don’t know if I would be the coach that I am today”

Screen Shot 2021-01-30 at 10.09.30 AM
News

How Much Does 2022 Stud QB Prospect Maalik Murphy Like The Longhorns? 'A Lot'

In a recent interview with SI All-American, Elite 2022 quarterback prospect Maalik Murphy details his recruiting process, and his interest in the Texas Longhorns