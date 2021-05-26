Longhorns Kai Jones, Greg Brown in latest ESPN.com NBA Mock Draft

The former Texas forwards were both first-round picks, with each landing in a place that could use their skill set to improve depth in the frontcourt

Texas Longhorns forwards Kai Jones and Greg Brown were included in the first round of the latest ESPN.com 2021 NBA Mock Draft, released after the NBA Lottery Draft field was set.

Neither Jones nor Brown were lottery picks in this mock.

Jones, a sophomore who declared for the draft shortly after the Longhorns lost to Abilene Christian in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, went No. 19 overall to the Memphis Grizzlies. The mock’s author, Jonathan Givony, notes that Jones’ ‘explosiveness and versatility in the front court’ would ‘shore up their (the Grizzlies) depth.’

Jones made significant strides from his freshman year to his sophomore year, as he averaged 8.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. He improved as a rim protector and showed his ability to put the ball on the floor, despite his 6-foot-11 frame. Most notably, he shot 38.2 percent from the 3-point line, an enviable quality for a player his size. However, he only shot 34 3-pointers last season.

Brown declared for the NBA Draft earlier this month. He went at No. 30 to the Utah Jazz, which ended the season with the league’s best record. Brown averaged 9.3 points and 6.2 rebounds as a true freshman last season. The 6-foot-9 Austin, Texas, product possesses incredible athleticism that showed up in his ability to rebound and defend last season. He needs to develop a more well-rounded offensive game, as he only shot 42 percent from the floor.

Two other Longhorns are, at the moment, part of the NBA Draft pool, but were not included in the two-round mock draft — guard Matt Coleman III and forward Jericho Sims.

