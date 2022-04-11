Skip to main content

Social media Reacts to Scottie Scheffler Winning the Masters

Former Texas Longhorn Scottie Scheffler wins The Masters; Here's the reaction from Social Media

On Sunday, the Masters crowned its newest champion, Scottie Scheffler. Scheffler became the third former Texas Longhorns golfer to win the Masters, outlasting Rory McIlroy by shooting a 1-under par 70 for a three-shot win. This was Scheffler’s first major championship.

The Texas Ex’s performance received lots of praise on social media. Here are some of the highlights:

The last two former Longhorn golfers to win the tournament are Jordan Spieth (2015) and Ben Crenshaw, who won twice (1984 and 1995).

When asked about the pressure he felt leading up to the Masters, Scheffler said that the high stakes elevated his performance:

"I think because it's the Masters. I dreamed of having a chance to play in this golf tournament. I teared up the first time I got my invitation in the mail," Scheffler said.

"If you're going to choose a golf tournament to win, this would be the tournament," he said. "You don't know how many chances you're going to get. And so having a chance -- I had a 5-shot lead on Friday and then a 3-shot lead going into today -- I don't know if you get better opportunities than that. You don't want to waste them."

The hot streak continues for Scheffler, who just 56 days ago was still trying to win his first PGA Tour title. Fast forward to today, he has now won four of the past six PGA Tour Titles.

