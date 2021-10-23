What Elite NBA Club Did Texas-Ex Myles Turner Join?

    • October 23, 2021
    Myles Turner Joins Durant, Others, After Huge Night

    Turner’s stat line in Indiana’s loss to Washington slid him into company with some of the NBA’s most recognizable names
    Author:

    Former Texas Longhorns forward Myles Turner joined elite statistical company on Friday night as his Indiana Pacers fell to the Washington Wizards in overtime.

    The Pacers lost, 135-134, but Turner had a double-double, scoring 40 points and adding 10 rebounds. He also made five 3-pointers and blocked three shots.

    In doing so, he joined a set of players that have put up those numbers, or more, in a single game, and it’s a who’s who of the NBA — LeBron James, James Harden, Kevin Durant, DeMarcus Cousins, Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady.

    Turner made huge improvement over his numbers in the season opener against Charlotte, where he scored only nine points and grabbed only seven rebounds.

    Turner played just one season at Texas, where he was the Big 12 Freshman of the Year and All-Big 12 Third Team in 2015. He came to Texas after being named a Parade All-American after a stellar career Euless Trinity High School in Euless, Texas.

    The Pacers made him the No. 11 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft and he was named NBA All-Rookie Second Team. The 6-foot-11 Turner also led the NBA in blocked shots in two of the last three seasons.

    For his career, Turner has averaged 12.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocked shots per game.

    Indiana hosts Miami on Saturday and defending World Champion Milwaukee on Monday.

