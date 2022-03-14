Skip to main content

Texas-Ex Kevin Durant Rips 'Ridiculous' NYC Vax Mandate

Brooklyn Nets star doesn't understand New York mayor Eric Adams' ongoing vaccine mandate

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is only five games removed returning from a knee injury, but you wouldn't have guessed it given his performance over the last 11 days. 

Since returning against the Miami Heat on March 3, the former Longhorns legend is averaging 26.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists and one block, while shooting 52.8 percent from the floor, including 40 percent from deep. This includes a dominate performance of 53 points, six rebounds and nine assists in Sunday's 110-107 win over the New York Knicks at Barclays Center.

durant pass

Kevin Durant

durantt

Kevin Durant

kdd

Kevin Durant

Durant accounted for 48 percent of Brooklyn's points, something he won't want to make a routine as the Nets push toward the playoffs. 

But it remains unclear when New York City mayor Eric Adams will lift the city's COVID vaccine mandate, leaving Durant frustrated about star guard Kyrie Irving not being able to play in home games. 

"It's ridiculous," Durant said Sunday. "I don't understand it at all. There's a few people in our arena that's unvaxxed, right? They lifted all of that in our arena, right? So I don't get it ... I don't get it. It just feels like at this point now, somebody's trying to make a statement or a point to flex their authority."

Irving, who is unvaccinated, is currently not allowed to play in Brooklyn home games due to the mandate, leaving the Nets at a major disadvantage down the final stretch. Nine of Brooklyn's final 14 games are at home. 

duranttt

Kevin Durant

kd3

Kevin Durant

kd2

Kevin Durant

The confusing situation got even weirder during Sunday's game, as Irving attended as a fan. He received a notable ovation from the crowd before being allowed to join his teammates in the locker room.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Stevens 5
Play
News

Longhorn Offense Goes Cold as Texas Drops Series to South Carolina

A complete recap of the weekend series against South Carolina.

By Connor Zimmerlee22 seconds ago
22 seconds ago
USATSI_17584874
Play
News

Longhorns Set as No. 2 Seed in NCAA Women’s Tournament

Longhorns, fresh off winning the Big 12 Tournament, will host first- and second-round games at home

By Matthew Postins16 hours ago
16 hours ago
beard jones
Play
Men's Basketball

Longhorns to Play Virginia Tech in First Round of NCAA Men's Tournament

The Texas men, a No. 6 seed, are out to make a deep tournament run under Chris Beard, who has had success in 'March Madness'

By Matthew Postins18 hours ago
18 hours ago

"We're all confused," Durant said. "Pretty much everybody in the world is confused at this point. Early on in the season people didn't understand what was going on, but now it just looks stupid. So hopefully, Eric, you got to figure this out."

Durant has often been vocal and opinionated throughout his 14-year career. Given the Nets' current situation, Durant is trying to trigger change when the team most desperately needs it. 

"Eric, you got to figure something out, man, because it's looking crazy," he said. "Especially on national TV, and (Irving) can come to the game, but not play. Come on, man."

The Nets (35-33) are currently the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. Irving will be able to join his All-Star teammate for Tuesday's game in Orlando against the Magic (18-51).

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Stevens 5
News

Longhorn Offense Goes Cold as Texas Drops Series to South Carolina

A complete recap of the weekend series against South Carolina.

By Connor Zimmerlee22 seconds ago
USATSI_17584874
News

Longhorns Set as No. 2 Seed in NCAA Women’s Tournament

Longhorns, fresh off winning the Big 12 Tournament, will host first- and second-round games at home

By Matthew Postins16 hours ago
beard jones
Men's Basketball

Longhorns to Play Virginia Tech in First Round of NCAA Men's Tournament

The Texas men, a No. 6 seed, are out to make a deep tournament run under Chris Beard, who has had success in 'March Madness'

By Matthew Postins18 hours ago
Hodo 6
Baseball

GAME LOG: Pitching Woes and Cold Bats Plague Texas, Longhorns Lose 9-4 to Drop the Series

The Longhorns take on the Gamecocks in doubleheader action on Sunday.

By Connor Zimmerlee19 hours ago
USATSI_17881977
News

Longhorns Win Big 12 Women's Tournament Title

Texas receives the Big 12's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament and will learn its seeding on Sunday night

By Matthew Postins20 hours ago
USATSI_17630917
News

2022 March Madness: Women’s Conference Tournament Automatic Bid Tracker

Check here often to see which NCAA women's teams win conference tournaments and punch their tickets to the NCAA Tournament

By Matthew Postins22 hours ago
USATSI_17795221
News

2022 March Madness: Men’s Conference Tournament Automatic Bid Tracker

Check here often to see which NCAA teams win conference tournaments and punch their tickets to the NCAA Tournament

By Matthew Postins22 hours ago
Ivan Melendez 3
Baseball

GAME LOG: Texas Loses 4-2, Falls to 13-3 on the Season

The Longhorns take on the Gamecocks in doubleheader action on Sunday.

By Connor Zimmerlee23 hours ago