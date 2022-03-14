Texas-Ex Kevin Durant Rips 'Ridiculous' NYC Vax Mandate

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is only five games removed returning from a knee injury, but you wouldn't have guessed it given his performance over the last 11 days.

Since returning against the Miami Heat on March 3, the former Longhorns legend is averaging 26.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists and one block, while shooting 52.8 percent from the floor, including 40 percent from deep. This includes a dominate performance of 53 points, six rebounds and nine assists in Sunday's 110-107 win over the New York Knicks at Barclays Center.

Durant accounted for 48 percent of Brooklyn's points, something he won't want to make a routine as the Nets push toward the playoffs.

But it remains unclear when New York City mayor Eric Adams will lift the city's COVID vaccine mandate, leaving Durant frustrated about star guard Kyrie Irving not being able to play in home games.

"It's ridiculous," Durant said Sunday. "I don't understand it at all. There's a few people in our arena that's unvaxxed, right? They lifted all of that in our arena, right? So I don't get it ... I don't get it. It just feels like at this point now, somebody's trying to make a statement or a point to flex their authority."

Irving, who is unvaccinated, is currently not allowed to play in Brooklyn home games due to the mandate, leaving the Nets at a major disadvantage down the final stretch. Nine of Brooklyn's final 14 games are at home.

The confusing situation got even weirder during Sunday's game, as Irving attended as a fan. He received a notable ovation from the crowd before being allowed to join his teammates in the locker room.

"We're all confused," Durant said. "Pretty much everybody in the world is confused at this point. Early on in the season people didn't understand what was going on, but now it just looks stupid. So hopefully, Eric, you got to figure this out."

Durant has often been vocal and opinionated throughout his 14-year career. Given the Nets' current situation, Durant is trying to trigger change when the team most desperately needs it.

"Eric, you got to figure something out, man, because it's looking crazy," he said. "Especially on national TV, and (Irving) can come to the game, but not play. Come on, man."

The Nets (35-33) are currently the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. Irving will be able to join his All-Star teammate for Tuesday's game in Orlando against the Magic (18-51).

