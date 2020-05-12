Overpaid or Underpaid? Earl Thomas

LonghornsCountry
Over the past decade, there hasn’t been another safety as dominant and as consistent as Earl Thomas. He was drafted in 2012 by the Seattle Seahawks and, in the following years, helped produce one of the best defenses in the history of the NFL.

The “Legion of Boom,” a common reference to the Seattle Seahawks defense during the 2011-2018 seasons, featured icons in the names of Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor, Bobby Wagner, and their leader in the secondary, Earl Thomas. Seattle’s defense propelled the northwestern franchise to its first Super Bowl victory in SB XLVIII against the Denver Broncos.

Along with his Super Bowl ring, Thomas has earned himself seven Pro Bowl appearances and three First-Team All-Pro honors. Earl Thomas played 11 or more games in nine out of 10 seasons in the NFL, further proving his consistency of playing at an elite level throughout his career.

Contract thoughts?

On March 13, 2019, Earl Thomas signed a four-year, $55 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens, making him the fifth highest-paid safety in the league coming in at $13.75 million a year. The top paid safety is currently Bears safety Eddie Jackson averaging $14.6 million a year. Thomas is being paid right on target and should continue to be a dominant force for years to come on this Ravens defense. With the newly-crowned MVP, Lamar Jackson, on his side, Thomas will look to make another run at the Superbowl this upcoming season.

