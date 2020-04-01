LonghornsCountry
Postponing Olympics Could Give Kevin Durant a Chance to Play for Team USA

Chris Dukes

While America trudges through the current dearth of live sports content to enjoy, one can't help but look for the few positives that will come from the slew of postponements and cancellations that have come down in the last month. 

One such bright spot is the possibility that former Texas legend Kevin Durant could get a chance to suit up for the Red White and Blue in the 2021 Olympics. 

A two-time NBA Champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP, 10-time all-star, four-time NBA scoring champion, former Consensus Al American and Consensus NCAA National Player of the Year in 2007, most Longhorn fans - and fans of basketball in general - would love to see Durant lead Team USA in search of his third gold medal. 

Durant has been rehabbing a torn Achilies suffered in last year's NBA Finals and was not expected to return to full action until the start of the 2020-21 basketball season. 

Durant was already included on the 44-man finalist list for Team USA though it was considered doubtful we'd see him actually play. 

Other injured players like Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were also considered questionable for the Olympic team, but now may find themselves taking on the world's best in international competition. 

Gregg Popovich will still be the coach, according to USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo, who told ESPN both he and Popovich will remain in their positions for next year.

“The commitments everyone made for 2020 are still there; we're all-in and we're committed,” Colangelo told ESPN. ”It's important to deal with the unknowns and this virus. This too shall pass, and we'll be back for everyone's well-being.“

Of course, there are plenty of other questions that come with the recent cancellations and postponements. Should the NBA be forced to delay the start of the season next year we could see the league's schedule run into the Olympic games, forcing many players to make tough decisions. 

Still, in a time where good news isn't always in ready supply, why not think on the positive side when you get a chance?

