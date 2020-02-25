LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Basketball: Dynamic Duo Leading Longhorn Charge

Chris Dukes

With Jericho Sims out indefinitely with a back injury, Matt Coleman nursing a sore foot and both Gerald Lidell and Jase Febres out for the foreseeable future, Texas was in need of someone to step up. 

Courtney Ramey and Andrew Jones were up for the challenge. 

Jones scored 22 and Ramey 21 in Texas' most recent 67-57 home win over No. 20 West Virginia. Ramey had 26 in the victory over Kansas State and 16 in the win over TCU.  Jones had 12 and 26 in those wins, respectively. 

"Over the last couple of games, me and Courtney have just felt a chemistry. It's beginning to click," Jones said. "With guys out, it's forcing me to step up. When two players are in sync, you can do great things and lead a team to victory."

"Since Matt hurt his heel, the last three games, Courtney and Andrew have been much, much more aggressive," Texas head coach Shaka Smart said. "Those guys have taken it upon himself, just to be our lead guards. You know, Matt's still done a nice job in the last couple games when he can, but he's obviously not 100%. But Courtney and Andrew, their aggressiveness and their just ability to make plays is huge." 

Ramey shot 64 % from the field and 60% from three-point land. Jones was 53% from the field and 55% from beyond the arch in the Longhorns latest win. 

For Ramey and Jones, knowing they must produce has led to more confident shooting out of necessity. 

I think our guys' mindset terms of shooting the ball and attacking is aggressive, confident and loose, which is what we asked them to be," Smart said. "Again, it helps that they know that they're not coming out (of the game). That that definitely helps guys. Andrew Jones just attacking and he's not really playing to think about is this a good shot or a bad shot? He's just trusting himself. Courtney the same thing."

The question still remains if Texas can continue this recent run, especially with a pair of tough road tests looming on the horizon. 

One thing seems to be certain, however.  

If Texas is going down, it is going down shooting. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
StoneColdSam
StoneColdSam

I am a little worried about what happens when those shots aren't falling.

Longhorns in the pros

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Top NFL Longhorns of All-Time List: No. 5, Earl Thomas

We're counting down our list of the top Longhorns of All time in the NFL. We start our countdown with No. 5, Earl Thomas

Tomer Barazani

by

Ryguy3

Texas Basketball: Longhorns Roll To Third-Straight Win

Texas upsets West Virginia at home to keep tournament hopes alive

Chris Dukes

by

ColtBennett

Texas Basketball: Longhorns Trying to Play Their Way Back Into Tournament Conversation

Once left for dead, back-to-back wins have sparked some life in Texas' NCAA Tournament chances

Chris Dukes

by

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: How to Watch Texas vs. West Virginia

The Longhorns are going for three straight victories when they host the Mountaineers

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Spring Depth Chart Preview: Defensive End

The two end spots on Texas' defensive line could be the most intriguing on the entire defense

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: NFL Combine Looms Large for Collin Johnson

Of all the Texas players attending, the 6-foot-5 wide receiver may have the most to gain or lose at the combine

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Longhorns Roll Past K-State

Big road win puts the Longhorns back within striking distance of the NCAA bubble

Longhorn Country Staff

by

ColtBennett

Texas Baseball Completes Sweep on Williams’ Walk-Off Homer

Cam Williams hit a 10th-inning walk-off home run to secure the series sweep of Boise State.

Chris Dukes

by

Banner1231

Texas Football: What's Next for Colt McCoy?

The Longhorn legend has reached the end of his contract with the Washington Redskins

Chris Dukes

by

edrush

Texas Baseball: UT rides Madden complete game to 2-1 win

The Longhorns improved to 7-0 on the back of Ty Madden’s gem on the mound.

Chris Dukes