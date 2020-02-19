Texas Basketball: Inside the Rockets Chronicles P.J. Tucker's Rise to NBA's Most Respected Big Man

Our sister site "Inside the Rockets" wrote up a great read on former Texas Longhorn P.J. Tucker.

Tucker played at Texas from 2003-06. He was part of the 2006 Big 12 Championship team that made a run all the way to the Elite Eight.

He finished his career with 1,169 points, including a career-high 594 in his junior season, which turned out to be his last on the Forty Acres.

The article catches up with former Texas Longhorns head coach Rick Barnes for some interesting color on Tucker's humble beginnings in Austin.

"When we got [Tucker], he was completely out of shape," Barnes told Inside The Rockets. "His very first workout, we put a ball in his hand and said we wanted him to start on the baseline, dribble down to the other basket for a left-hand layup. Then he had to dribble down, make another layup, do that three times in 30 seconds. He couldn’t get close to it. I think he even got sick to be honest with you."

Tucker's senior season he won Big 12 Player of the Year and was considered to be one of the toughest defenders on a team full of strong defensive players.

