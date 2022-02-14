Skip to main content
Former Longhorn Jarrett Allen Has Been Named An NBA All-Star

The Cleveland Cavalier's big-man will be an injury replacement for James Harden

Former Texas Longhorns and current Cleveland Cavaliers' center Jarrett Allen has officially been named a 2022 All-Star as an injury replacement for 76ers' guard James Harden on Team LeBron, the league announced Monday. 

Harden, who was traded to the 76ers on Thursday and was drafted by Team LeBron in the 2022 All-Star Draft later that evening, is dealing with a lingering left hamstring injury that will reportedly keep him out until after the All-Star Game.

Allen will be a first-time All-Star in his sixth season in the league after being selected 22nd overall by the Brooklyn Nets in the 2017 draft. The 23-year-old spent one season as a Longhorn, where he averaged 13.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game under former head coach Shaka Smart.  

He'll join Cavs teammate Darius Garland, as the two will both be making their first All-Star Game appearances. The duo has transformed the Cavaliers this season, as the team currently sits at third in the Eastern Conference with a record of 35-22. 

Last season, Cleveland finished with the third-worst record in the NBA at 22-50. Allen and Garland have clearly been a major reason for the refueling of the franchise.

Allen is averaging 16.2 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks this season. His rebounding average is good for ninth-best in the league. 

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Allen will get to show off his skills in front of the hometown fans.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. C.T.

