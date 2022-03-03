Skip to main content
Kevin Durant
Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat

Ex-Longhorn Kevin Durant Set to Return From Knee Injury Thursday vs. Heat

Durant will look to catapult a struggling Nets team up the Eastern Conference standings

Brooklyn Nets star and former Longhorns forward Kevin Durant is set to return from injury Thursday night against the Miami Heat, according to reports. 

Durant suffered a sprained knee in the Nets' 120-105 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Jan. 15, which forced him to miss the next 21 games. The Nets have struggled mightily since, accumulating just a 5-16 record without their superstar. 

Prior to the injury, Durant was averaging 29.3 points 7.4 rebounds, and 5.8 assists while shooting 52 percent from the floor and 37.2 percent from deep. 

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant

Durant spoke Thursday about his return from the injury. 

"I don't look at myself as that, as a savior," he said. "But I know what I can do and how much I can help this team and what we're missing as a group, but I'm not trying to go out there and win a game by myself tonight or make it all about me."

Durant's value to the Nets is no secret, as he'll still likely draw a crowd of Miami defenders that won't let up even against a hobbled KD. 

The Heat will be without star guard Jimmy Butler due to a toe injury. Former Longhorn and Miami forward PJ Tucker will also miss tonight's game with a knee injury. 

Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. E.T.

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant

