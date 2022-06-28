Former Longhorn Cameron Dicker Named to Preseason All-Rookie Team

Affectionately nicknamed "Dicker the Kicker" while he was a Texas Longhorn, former Longhorn kicker Cameron Dicker will likely serve as the Los Angeles Rams punter in the NFL.

The Longhorns have a history of their punters and kickers doing well in the NFL, with arguably the best kicker of all time Justin Tucker and one of the best punters in the NFL Michael Dickson both claiming the 40 Acres as their home.

In his final year as a Longhorn Dicker would remain efficient, hitting 13 of 15 field goal attempts and 49 of 50 extra point attempts. He would also show off his versatility, serving as the punter when Ryan Bujcevski went down for the season with an injury.

That versatility and ability as a punter would land him in Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent, where Chad Reuter of NFL.com placed him on his preseason All-Rookie Team as the starting punter.

Yes, he's long been known as "Dicker the Kicker” but his final year at Texas showed he could be a triple threat: punter, kicker and kickoff specialist. If he can handle holding duties, too, he should beat out veteran Riley Dixon for a roster spot. Keep in mind that three of the last five All-Rookie punters were undrafted (Rigoberto Sanchez, 2017; Jamie Gillan, 2019; Tommy Townsend, 2020).

As Reuter mentioned, Dicker earned the nickname "Dicker the Kicker" while at Texas but will serve primarily as the Rams' punter. If he can do as well as his fellow former Longhorn Michael Dickson, who currently serves as the punter for the Seattle Seahawks, then getting him as an undrafted free agent might just be one of the biggest steals of the draft for Los Angeles.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

