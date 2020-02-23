Texas Football: Brandon Jones' Film Study Ahead of the NFL Combine Goes Above and Beyond

Brandon Jones had surgery following the 2019 season to repair a torn labrum. The injury kept him out of the senior bowl, but the Nacogdoches, Texas product hasn't just been sitting around as he heals up.

According to a story from Bleacher Report, Jones spent the past eight weeks breaking down all 32 NFL teams' entire defensive playbook.

He told Matt Miller he has notebooks for every team that he plans on handing out at the combine during meetings.

"I knew I had a lot to prove after missing the Senior Bowl and now the combine, and I wanted to do something other than rehab to build the mental side of my game and show what I can do mentally. I learned it's a lot of fun to break down film. Whether or not it helps my draft stock, I know it'll help my acclimation to the NFL because I have a better understanding of what teams are doing."

Even without the extensive homework Jones did, he was always going to impress when he got an opportunity to meet with teams one on one. A charismatic leader, Jones was chosen by his teammates as one of six captains for 2019 and has always served as an ambassador for the locker room.

Scouts are also raving about his on-field abilities. Thedraftnetwork.com says:

"Brandon Jones projects as a potential starter at Strong Safety, but more so as an early down defender who can serve as an asset in run defending and zone coverage inside of 10 yards of the line of scrimmage. Jones' length, linear burst, physicality and tackling skills are all quality traits and in the right opportunity can yield a starter. Jones' coverage skills are best in zone and in shallow spaces, wouldn't consider him a high-end option in deep portions of the field."

Jones won't be fully healed in time to run through drills at the NFL combine, but he should be 100 percent for the Longhorns' pro day on April 1.

