Texas Football: Duvernay Enters NFL With a 'Chip on My Shoulder'

Tomer Barazani

Former Longhorn wide receiver, Devin Duvraney, was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 92nd overall pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft. Ravens head coach, John Harbaugh, was ecstatic following the pick of the Texas product.

Throughout his four-year career wearing burnt orange, Duvernay recorded only five drops in 244 targets. Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said that Devin “reminds [him] of a few guys that we've had here in Baltimore, and I'll reference guys like Anquan [Boldin], Derrick Mason, and of course Steve Smith. Those guys all had a competitive spirit about them that made them really stand out."

In his final season with the Horns, Duvernay caught 106 passes for 1,386 yards and nine touchdowns. He added a new dimension to the offense, having 40% of his receptions come on screen passes, ranking second in the country for the metric.

When the call came, Harbaugh loved how Devin seemed “a little miffed that he was still there, which [he] loves when guys feel that way, especially in the third round. I think he feels like he has something to prove."

"I work[ed] extremely hard to put myself in [a] position to be successful," Duvernay said. "Yes, [there's] a chip on my shoulder. [I'm] always playing with it. I feel like I have to. It keeps me going and allows me to play with that edge, play mean and physical."

Alongside reigning MVP, Lamar Jackson, Duverney will surely be a great addition to a Ravens team that is looking to contend for a super bowl appearance after finishing as the No.1 seed in the AFC last season.

