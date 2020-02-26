LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Former Longhorn Cut from XFL Team

Chris Dukes

Former Texas Longhorns quarterback and wide receiver Jerrod Heard has been waived by the Dallas Renegades. 

Heard spent five years on the Forty Acres, playing quarterback his freshman season and transitioning to wide receiver during his last three years on campus. 

Heard started 10 games under center for the Longhorns in 2016 and set a single-game record for total offense with 527 yards in a shootout against Jared Goff and Cal.

He helped lead the Longhorns to an upset win over rival Oklahoma in 2015, the Sooners only Big 12 loss that season. 

Heard went on to finish his Texas career with 1,243 yards passing, 540 yards receiving and 600 rushing. The former Denton Guyer standout was out of football for a year before being drafted by the Renegades. 

In three games with Dallas Heard played mostly a special teams role on the team. The Renegades picked up receiver Armanti Edwards in place of Heard. 

Heard could still end up on another XFL team before the end of the season. 

For those keeping up with former Texas players in the XFL. Patrick Vahe and Cedric Reed both play for the Los Angeles Wildcats, while Kent Perkins is a member of the St. Louis Battlehawks. 

What do you think?

Will Heard get picked up somewhere else or do you think the former Longhorn's football career in the XFL has come to an end? Are you watching the XFL and if so do you have a favorite team? Sound off in the comments below and let your voice be heard. 

Comments

Longhorns in the pros

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Top NFL Longhorns of All-Time List: No. 5, Earl Thomas

We're counting down our list of the top Longhorns of All time in the NFL. We start our countdown with No. 5, Earl Thomas

Tomer Barazani

by

Ryguy3

Texas Football: Four-Star Austin-Area Prospect Clearly Not a Fan of UT

Austin LBJ cornerback Latrell McCutchin had some negative things to say about the Longhorns

Chris Dukes

Texas Baseball: Big Fifth Inning Keeps Texas Undefeated

The Longhorns moved to 9-0 with a 4-1 victory over Sam Houston State

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Dynamic Duo Leading Longhorn Charge

Courtney Ramey and Andrew Jones are lighting it up in Texas' three-game winning streak

Chris Dukes

by

StoneColdSam

Texas Basketball: Longhorns Still Alive for Potential Tournament Berth

Texas' latest win keeps hope going for the Longhorns to make the Big Dance

Tomer Barazani

Texas Basketball: Longhorns Roll To Third-Straight Win

Texas upsets West Virginia at home to keep tournament hopes alive

Chris Dukes

by

ColtBennett

Texas Football: Four-Star OL Includes Longhorns In List of Top Schools (Watch Highlights)

Reuben Fatheree is considered one of the best prospects in the state of Texas for the 2021 class

Chris Dukes

Texas Baseball: Red-Hot Longhorns Look to Go 9-0

Texas has a chance to continue its hot start against Sam Houston State

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Basketball: Longhorns Trying to Play Their Way Back Into Tournament Conversation

Once left for dead, back-to-back wins have sparked some life in Texas' NCAA Tournament chances

Chris Dukes

by

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: How to Watch Texas vs. West Virginia

The Longhorns are going for three straight victories when they host the Mountaineers

Chris Dukes