Texas Football: Former Longhorn Cut from XFL Team

Former Texas Longhorns quarterback and wide receiver Jerrod Heard has been waived by the Dallas Renegades.

Heard spent five years on the Forty Acres, playing quarterback his freshman season and transitioning to wide receiver during his last three years on campus.

Heard started 10 games under center for the Longhorns in 2016 and set a single-game record for total offense with 527 yards in a shootout against Jared Goff and Cal.

He helped lead the Longhorns to an upset win over rival Oklahoma in 2015, the Sooners only Big 12 loss that season.

Heard went on to finish his Texas career with 1,243 yards passing, 540 yards receiving and 600 rushing. The former Denton Guyer standout was out of football for a year before being drafted by the Renegades.

In three games with Dallas Heard played mostly a special teams role on the team. The Renegades picked up receiver Armanti Edwards in place of Heard.

Heard could still end up on another XFL team before the end of the season.

For those keeping up with former Texas players in the XFL. Patrick Vahe and Cedric Reed both play for the Los Angeles Wildcats, while Kent Perkins is a member of the St. Louis Battlehawks.

