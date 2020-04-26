Texas Football: Former Longhorn Malcolm Roach Will Sign With New Orleans Saints

Longhorn defensive lineman Malcolm Roach has signed a free agent deal with the New Orleans Saints.

Roach will be the third former Texas player on the New Orleans roster, joining Lil Jordan Humphrey and Malcom Brown.

While many dream of playing in the NFL, signing with his favorite team growing up makes the moment even more special for the Baton Rouge, La. native.

“All my life I’ve dreamed about playing for the Saints,” Roach said. “The way the draft went, it didn’t work out in my favor, but I feel like God has a bigger plan for me. I’m thankful for everything that’s happened, and I’m ready to go out there and prove to people what I can do. I’m ready to go in and make an impact with the Saints and try my hardest to make the roster there.”

Roach started 23 games for Texas with 47 appearances during his career on the Forty Acres. As a senior he logged 40 tackles, three sacks, three quarterback pressures and a blocked kick.

Roach will likely play defensive end in the Saints' 3-4 scheme, a position he played during most of his career at Texas.

“I love Malcolm Roach. He’s a captain and I think that says something,” Texas head coach Herman said. “Malcolm is very respected by his peers. He has tremendous speed and strength for a guy his size. His 40-yard dash time at the combine didn’t surprise us. It wasn’t because he went to some guru or trainer for two months to train for the combine. That’s just who he is and who he has been for us. He’s extremely strong and versatile. He can play in a 3-4 and a 4-3. He can play a 3-technique or a 4-technique. Malcolm’s a fun-loving guy. He knows when to turn the switch on to work, but when it’s time to have a good time, Malcolm’s going to have a good time, too. He really relates to everybody on the team.”

