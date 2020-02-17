LonghornsCountry
Texas Football: Former Longhorn Records XFL Sack Against Former Sooner QB

Chris Dukes

Former Texas Longhorn Cedric Reed had a big day for the Los Angeles Wildcats in the XFL. 

Reed recorded one quarterback hurry and a sack in the Wildcats' 25-18 defeat at the hands of the Dallas Renegades. As an added bonus for Longhorn fans, both hits came on former OU quarterback Landry Jones. 

Another Texas player was on the field for the Renegades. Former quarterback and receiver Jerrod Heard mostly contributes on special teams

Reed was a second-team All Big 12 selection in 2014. He logged 32 starts for the Longhorns, tallying 37 career tackles for loss, 18 sacks, and six forced fumbles.

He signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2015, spending one season with the team before moving on to Miami. He was released in 2016 by the Dolphins but made his football comeback this year in Vince McMahon's football league. 

“It felt great,” Reed told the Houston Chronicle about drafted in the XFL. “This is my second time going through the draft phase and this time I was actually able to get drafted by a team. It’s a new league, but at the same time it’s just football, and I’m excited to get back to doing that.”

The XFL is in its second run after lasting for one season in 2001. It was rebooted for a second run with Oliver Luck taking over the role of commissioner. 

The league has received mostly-positive reviews through two weeks so far this year. 

