Texas Football: Greatest Longhorns in the NFL: No. 4 Justin Tucker

The Austin-native, who concluded the 118-game rivalry between Texas and Texas A & M with a game winning field goal as time expired in 2011, has been one of the top kickers in the nation ever since entering the NFL in 2012. With almost half of his career still left, Justin Tucker has already earned the honors of the Most Accurate Kicker in NFL History with a 90.753% kick success rate throughout his career.

In the 2012 NFL draft, four kickers were selected, however, none of them were named Justin Tucker. Following an impressive training camp, the rookie standout took over the starting position. Since then, Tucker has continued to perform at the highest level, winning a Super Bowl ring in 2012 as the Ravens defeated the 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII. Additionally, he has earned four First Team All Pro and three Pro Bowls (both in 2019 as well).

This past season, Tucker showed up converting 96.6% of his Field Goal attempts, pushing his team all the way to the Divisional round where they lost 12-28 to the Tennessee Titans. Looking towards the future with fellow MVP and former Louisville Cardinals Heisman winning quarterback Lamar Jackson, Tucker could be well on his way to a second Super Bowl.

Justin Tucker’s outstanding performance as a pro earned him a four-year $23 million extension with Baltimore in 2019, one of the most lucrative deals ever given to a kicker, and a spot on the Top Longhorns of All-Time in the NFL list.

At only 30, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Tucker climb the ladder in the conversation for greatest kicker in NFL history.

