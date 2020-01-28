Texas Football: Longhorn Legend Inducted Into Missouri Sports Hall of Fame

Texas football legend Derrick Johnson added to his lengthy list of accolades this week with an induction into the Missiouri Sports Hall of Fame.

Johnson was a two-time consensus All American and won both the Nagurski and Butkus Awards during his time at Texas. He also finished as a finalist ofor the Bednarik, Lombardi and Lott Trophies and was 12th in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2004.

He helped lead Texas to a thrilling win in the Rose Bowl over Michigan his senior year, a victory that helped set up the Longhorns 2005 National Championship run.

He was the last Texas linebacker to be named a consensus All American.

Johnson was drafted in the first round (No. 15 overall) by the Kansas City Cheifs, where he spent 13 of his 14 years as a pro.

During his time in Kansas City he racked up 1,151 tackles (first all-time in the franchise), 14 interceptions and 27.5 sacks. He was a first-team All-Pro in 20210 and made the Pro Bowl four times.

After 13 seasons with the Cheifs, Johnson played his final year in Oakland, though he did sign a one-day contract on May 8, 2019 to retire with Kansas City.

Johnson chose Texas after a stellar high school career at Waco High where he was a Parade All American. He is also a member of both the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame and the Texas Athletics Hall of Honor. He was considered to be an athletic prodigy at Waco, qualifying for the state track meet in the 100-meter dash and the triple jump.