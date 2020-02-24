Texas Football: NFL Combine Looms Large for Collin Johnson

LonghornsCountry
Looking back with hindsight, some might question receiver Collin Johnson's decision to come back for his senior year. 

His draft stock was high last season after the Sugar Bowl and there was some talk of the Texas pass-catcher going on the second day of the draft. 

Hampered by a hamstring injury for most of 2019, Johnson only played in six games. Longhorn fans only got to see glimpses of the explosive receiver that was the fear of the Big 12 in the year prior. 

While some of the buzz surrounding Johnson's stellar junior campaign has died down, a solid showing at the NFL Combine this week in Indianapolis could get all of that momentum back. 

Measuring in at 6-foot-5-plus and over 220 pounds with a 78-inch wingspan according to 247 Sports, Johnson's size is enough to get scouts to pay attention, some good-to-great numbers in the testing phase could get them salivating. 

According to 247Sports, Johnson believes he has a 4.5-second 40-yard dash in him. That kind of time combined with the incredible catch radius he is capable of could propel Johnson up from his current grade of rounds 3-5. 

A time closer to 4.7 or 4.8 could be problematic for Johnson, who already draws a little criticism for not creating enough separation, according to some scouts. A slower time could push him back into the later rounds. 

While the combine will be big, it's not exactly a do-or-die situation for Johnson either. He'll get another chance to perform on his home turf when Texas hosts its own pro day in April. 

 

