Multiple Former Longhorns Selected in the USFL Draft

Four former Longhorns were selected in the inaugural draft for the United States Football League on Tuesday, as receiver Brennan Eagles, defensive back Davante Davis, defensive tackle Chris Nelson, and kicker Nick Rose all heard their names called.

The draft has 35 rounds in which each team must select a specific position in each round. Eagles and Nelson were selected by the Philadelphia Stars in the eighth and 25th rounds, respectively. Davis was taken by the Tampa Bay Bandits in the ninth round and Rose heard his name called in the 32nd round by the New Jersey Generals.

Davis, Eagles, and Nelson all played together under former Texas coach Tom Herman. Rose was a four-year starter for former coach Charlie Strong on special teams.

Eagles elected to forgo his senior season in 2021 to give the NFL a shot, but was cut by the Dallas Cowboys before the season began. He posted 61 catches for 1026 yards and 11 touchdowns in 32 career games.

Davis played in 48 career games with 26 starts. He had 119 total tackles, four picks, 24 passes defended, and three forced fumbles in his career as a Longhorn.

Nelson was a five-year defensive lineman who registered 29 starts in 45 career games. He posted 109 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery during his time on the Forty Acres.

After a four-year career that saw Rose make 27 of 38 field goals with a career-long of 53 yards, he gave the NFL a try and found some success. He appeared in 10 total games in 2017, two with the Los Angeles Chargers and eight with Washington.

Rose kicked a combined 11 of 14 on-field goals in those games with a long of 55 yards. He also went 23 of 26 on extra points.

New beginnings are now on the horizon, as these ex-Longhorns look to continue their football careers with the USFL.

