Texas Football: Watch Malcolm Roach's Bench Press at the NFL Combine

Malcolm Roach took his turn on the bench press Friday at the NFL combine.

The 2019 Texas team captain put up 20 reps in the event. You can watch the video below.

Roach recorded 40 tackles, nine for loss and three sacks during his senior season. Roach was also one of the clear leaders in the locker room.

“He’s outstanding in practice and he’s playing at a high level,” former Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando said last season. “I really think he’s a guy that’s elevated himself personally and professionally. He really helps us run the show out there defensively. He feels like ‘I’m the vet.’”

At 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds, Roach's best football may still be in front of him. The Longhorns ran a 3-3-5 defense during his time of the Forty Acres and Roach believes he'll fit better in a traditional four-down-linemen scheme at the next level.

“We understood the reason why we were running what we were running,” Roach told the Fort Worth Star Telegram. “That style of play didn’t transfer to the NFL and the NFL didn’t understand what type of player this guy was. Or what type of player they would be getting because of the scheme we ran. I just feel 3-4 didn’t let us showcase our abilities the way we wanted to. But we understood why we were running it.

Many mock drafts currently have Roach going in the fourth or fifth round, anywhere from pick 137-150.

What do you think?

Where would you like to see Roach end up? Do you believe his best football may still be ahead of him?