LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Watch Malcolm Roach's Bench Press at the NFL Combine

Chris Dukes

Malcolm Roach took his turn on the bench press Friday at the NFL combine. 

The 2019 Texas team captain put up 20 reps in the event. You can watch the video below. 

Roach recorded 40 tackles, nine for loss and three sacks during his senior season. Roach was also one of the clear leaders in the locker room. 

“He’s outstanding in practice and he’s playing at a high level,” former Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando said last season. “I really think he’s a guy that’s elevated himself personally and professionally. He really helps us run the show out there defensively. He feels like ‘I’m the vet.’”

At 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds, Roach's best football may still be in front of him. The Longhorns ran a 3-3-5 defense during his time of the Forty Acres and Roach believes he'll fit better in a traditional four-down-linemen scheme at the next level. 

“We understood the reason why we were running what we were running,” Roach told the Fort Worth Star Telegram. “That style of play didn’t transfer to the NFL and the NFL didn’t understand what type of player this guy was. Or what type of player they would be getting because of the scheme we ran. I just feel 3-4 didn’t let us showcase our abilities the way we wanted to. But we understood why we were running it. 

Many mock drafts currently have Roach going in the fourth or fifth round, anywhere from pick 137-150. 

What do you think?

Where would you like to see Roach end up? Do you believe his best football may still be ahead of him?

Comments

Longhorns in the pros

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Watch Devin Duvernay's Blazing-Fast 40-Yard Dash at the NFL Combine

The former Texas receiver's time is one of the fastest of the invited wide receivers at the combine

Chris Dukes

by

ColtBennett

Texas Football: Elite Cornerback Sets Date for Texas Visit

Katy's Bobby Taylor will be on the Forty Acres on April 4.

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: How to Watch NFL Combine Day One

Collin Johnson and Devin Duvernay are both scheduled for on-field workouts tomorrow

Chris Dukes

by

Smithy

Texas Baseball: Undefeated Longhorns Will Test Their Mettle Against Tough SEC Slate This Weekend

Texas takes on LSU, Arkansas and Missouri this weekend in Missouri

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Watch: Collin Johnson's Bench Press at NFL Combine

The former Texas wide receiver had a good showing on the bench press at the NFL Combine

Chris Dukes

by

ColtBennett

Texas Football: Joshua Moore Pleads No-Contest to Weapons Charge

Court decision will likely help clear the way for Moore's return to the field at some point in 2020.

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: New DC Chris Ash Part of the New Guard in Football Tackling

The new Texas defensive coordinator was one of the pioneers of the 'rugby tackling' style at Ohio State

Chris Dukes

by

Bostonfan1967

Texas Football: Devin Duvernay Garnering Buzz Heading Into NFL Combine

See what Twitter is saying about the former Texas Longhorn wide receiver as he prepares to run through drills Thursday afternoon

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Collin Johnson Won't Run at NFL Combine

The Texas wide receiver sustained a hip flexor injury in pre-combine workouts

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Former Longhorn Cut from XFL Team

The Dallas Renegades placed Jerrod Heard on the waiver wire today

Chris Dukes