Texas Football: What's Next for Colt McCoy?

Chris Dukes

This offseason is a crossroads for Texas Longhorn legend Colt McCoy. 

McCoy's contract with the Washington Redskins is up after the 2019 season and the franchise will have to make some tough personnel decisions over the next couple of months. 

The Redskins could always elect to re-sign the 33-year-old former Maxwell, Davey O'Brien and Manning Award Winner, but Washington's quarterback situation at this point is murky at best with Dwayne Haskins looking like the betting favorite to take the starting job and veterans McCoy and Case Keenum both entering free agency. 

In all likelihood, the Redskins are only going to bring back one (or maybe neither) of the two former Texas high school standouts as it doesn't make a ton of sense to have two cap hits for a backup quarterback when you are trying to develop a young signal-caller. 

A mutual breakup may actually end up being the best thing for both parties involved. McCoy has thrown just 59 passes and started just three games during his six seasons in Washington. 

But it's a buyer's market for quarterbacks right now in the NFL with guys like Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Ryan Tannehill, Jameis Winston, Phillip Rivers, Teddy Bridgewater and Marcus Mariota all poking around to see what they can get. 

With so many moving parts between what the Redskins want to do down to where the free agents end up, there's a lot of wait-and-see going on for McCoy right now. However, once the first domino falls these situations tend to move fairly quickly. 

What do you think?

Where will Colt McCoy end up? Do you think he still has a run as a starter left in him? What's your favorite memory of McCoy during his time at Texas? Be sure to sound off in the comments and let your voice be heard. 

