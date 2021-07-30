Texas Forward Greg Brown III Selected 43rd Overall In NBA Draft

The athletic behemoth only needed one year at Texas to display his NBA-level potential

After a freshman season at Texas that saw him showcase game-changing athleticism, former Longhorn Greg Brown III has been selected 43rd overall in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Portland Trailblazers via a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Brown is the first second-round pick out of Texas since 2010 when former Longhorn Dexter Pittman was selected 32nd overall in the draft by the Miami Heat.

Throughout the draft process, Brown had been considered by many as the best athlete in the draft. This is really saying something, as this draft class is abundant with high-flyers and overall athletic dominance.

During his freshman season, Brown started 24 of 26 games and averaged 9.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, while shooting 42 percent from the floor.

Brown's athleticism combined with an improving three-point jumper has him in perfect position to be a consistent three and D guy for the Blazers. Once he adjusts to NBA speed on the defensive end, Brown's impressive 6-foot-9, 205-pound frame can allow him to match up with multiple positions on the floor.

At only 19 years old, Brown and will now begin his NBA career by catching lobs from fellow Blazer and All-Star guard Damian Lillard, as Brown will look to be a developmental piece off the bench for Portland.

