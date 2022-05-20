Pair of Longhorns Look to Bounce Back After Shaky Opening Round at the PGA Championship

So far 2022 on the PGA Tour has been the year of Scottie Scheffler as he has taken the golf world by storm with several PGA Tour wins, including a dominant victory at The 2022 Masters.

The former Longhorn is looking to continue his run of dominance at the 2022 PGA Championship, where fellow Longhorn Jordan Spieth is looking to get some mojo back and show the golf world he still has what it takes to compete in the major tournaments.

However, both Scheffler and Spieth got off to a shaky start at the PGA Championship, as neither of the two find themselves under par after the conclusion of their first round on Thursday.

Spieth hit the course first and appeared to be getting off to a solid start, hitting par on the first five holes of the course. He would stumble on the Par three hole No. 6, picking up a bogey, but he would recover immediately with a birdie on the Par four hole No. 7

After four straight pars on holes No. 8-11, Spieth would pick up a birdie on the Par four hole No. 12 to give him a -1 under par for the day. What was setting up to be a solid finish all fell apart in the final four holes though, as Spieth would pick up three bogeys to bring his score to +2 over par, which sees him at T56 after Thursday.

Scheffler had a slightly better opening round than Spieth, but not by much. He too would pick up a par on the first four holes before an impressive eagle putt on the Par five hole No. 5, putting him at -2 under par on the day.

After three straight pars, Scheffler would pick up three bogeys on holes No. 9-13, as he slipped down the leaderboard, sitting at even after 13 holes. Despite a birdie on the Par four hole No. 15 to get his score to -1 under par, back-to-back bogeys on holes No. 17 and 18 brought his final score to +1 over par on the day, which is tied for 38th.

Both Spieth and Scheffler are far from out of contention in this tournament, as a good round on Friday could see both propel themselves up the leaderboards and into the cut for Saturday and Sunday. Scheffler's second round will tee off Friday morning at 8:11 a.m. Central, while Spieth is set to tee off at 1:36 p.m. Central.

