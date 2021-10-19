    • October 19, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsFootballBasketballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsPodcastForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Texas-Ex Kevin Durant Leads Nets Into NBA Opener vs. Bucks

    Another former Longhorn, LaMarcus Aldridge, is back in the league and joins Durant on the Nets' quest for an NBA title
    Author:

    Kevin Durant won’t have to wait long to avenge the Brooklyn Nets’ Eastern Conference playoff loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, as the Nets and Bucks play each other on Tuesday night.

    It’s the NBA season-opener for both teams, and while the Bucks will raise their first NBA championship banner since 1970, Durant hopes to crash the party.

    Durant, a former No. 1 overall pick, is one of 13 former Longhorns on NBA rosters as of Oct. 18.

    Durant, who injured his Achilles in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals, missed the entire 2019-20 season to rehab the injury and returned last season to reclaim his MVP form. Durant averaged 26.9 points and 7.1 rebounds in the regular season and pushed his game to another level in the postseason. He had five double-doubles in the semifinal series against Milwaukee. Plus, there was his epic triple-double in Game 5 — 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists.

    The Nets have another former Longhorn who briefly retired last season. Forward LaMarcus Aldridge left San Antonio due to a buyout of his contract last spring and joined the Nets in an effort to make a playoff push. But, two weeks later, he retired due to an irregular heartbeat. Aldridge received medical clearance to play again and re-signed with the Nets.

    P.J. Tucker, the veteran forward, won his first NBA title with the Bucks, joining the team via trade. He’s now in Miami playing with Jimmy Butler and the Heat.

    Recommended Articles

    kevin-durant
    Play
    Longhorns in the pros

    How Many Longhorns are on NBA Opening-Night Rosters?

    Two former Longhorns will play on opening night in the hopes of leading their franchise to an NBA title

    just now
    USATSI_16932102
    Play
    Football

    Longhorns Set For a Back-to-Basics Bye Week

    After two straight losses, Steve Sarkisian says Texas will focus on fundamentals, techniques this week

    11 hours ago
    carrr
    Play
    Men's Basketball

    Texas Guard Marcus Carr Earns Spot on Preseason Watchlist for Prestigious Award

    Carr has already started receiving national attention as the Longhorns sit three weeks away from starting the 2021-2022 season

    13 hours ago

    Other former Texas players that are NBA veterans include Cleveland center Jarrett Allen, Detroit guard Cory Joseph, Indiana center Myles Turner, Orlando forward Mo Bamba, Sacramento forward Tristan Thompson, Houston guard D.J. Augustin and New Orleans forward Jaxson Hayes.

    All three of Texas’ 2021 NBA Draft picks made their respective teams — Charlotte’s Kai Jones, Portland’s Greg Brown III and the New York Knicks’ Jericho Sims.

    You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

    Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

    kevin-durant
    Longhorns in the pros

    How Many Longhorns are on NBA Opening-Night Rosters?

    Two former Longhorns will play on opening night in the hopes of leading their franchise to an NBA title

    just now
    USATSI_16932102
    Football

    Longhorns Set For a Back-to-Basics Bye Week

    After two straight losses, Steve Sarkisian says Texas will focus on fundamentals, techniques this week

    11 hours ago
    carrr
    Men's Basketball

    Texas Guard Marcus Carr Earns Spot on Preseason Watchlist for Prestigious Award

    Carr has already started receiving national attention as the Longhorns sit three weeks away from starting the 2021-2022 season

    13 hours ago
    10304458
    Football

    Elite 2023 WR Ashton Cozart Includes Texas in Top Six

    Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

    17 hours ago
    tex
    Men's Basketball

    Where Does Texas Basketball Rank in AP Preseason Top-25?

    The Longhorns will begin the 2021-2022 season with major expectations out of the gate

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_15108188
    Football

    Texas-Baylor Kickoff Time Officially Set

    Texas' matchup with Baylor on Oct. 30 marks the fifth-straight 11 a.m. kickoff for the burnt orange this season

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_16968548
    News

    What Is Texas' Biggest Flaw This Season?

    The Longhorns are a top 10 team in college football for 30 minutes every week.

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16976779
    Longhorns in the pros

    Watch: DeShon Elliott’s First NFL Interception

    The former Longhorns defensive back pitched in on the Ravens’ huge win over the Chargers with a career milestone

    Oct 17, 2021