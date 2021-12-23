Did Any Longhorns Make the Cut for 2022 Pro Bowl?

Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    Player(s)
    Justin Tucker, Devin Duvernay, Quandre Diggs

    Three Former Longhorn Standouts Named to 2022 Pro Bowl

    Forty-one former Longhorns have been named to the Pro Bowl dating back to 1938
    The NFL announced the rosters for the 2022 Pro Bowl on Wednesday, as three former Longhorns earned the annual honor.

    Kicker Justin Tucker (Baltimore Ravens), saftey Quandre Diggs (Seattle Seahawks), and wide receiver Devin Duvernay (Baltimore Ravens) were all announced as starters.

    Diggs will be the NFC’s starting free-safety while Tucker will be the AFC’s starting kicker.

    Duvernay, on the other hand, won’t be starting as a receiver. His Pro Bowl-worthy season has been earned in special teams as coach John Harbaugh’s primary kick-returner in Baltimore. He’s been named the AFC’s return-specialist.

    All three players have had their share of crazy and impressive plays this season. 

    For Tucker, it was an unreal 66-yard game-winning field goal as time expired to beat the Lions 19-17 in Week 3. It was the longest made field goal in league history. 

    Diggs made an impressive interception in the end zone against the Rams in Week 5. The Seahawks would go on to lose that game 26-17.

    Though Duvernay has had an impressive year as a returner, his most memorable moment of the season came on a scrimmage play in a Week 2 win against the Chiefs. 

    Baltimore running back Ty’Son Williams was headed for the end zone before he fumbled the ball into the air at the goal line and right into the arms of Duvernay for the score. 

    Duvernay is fourth in average yards per punt-return (14.4) and has three total touchdowns on offense this season.

    Tucker, who is the NFL’s all-time leader in field-goal percentage (91 percent), is 29-of-31 on field goals this season and has made all 27 of his extra-point attempts.

    Diggs has five interceptions this season, which is tied for fourth-most in the league. He’s also recorded 82 total tackles. 

    Former Texas saftey Earl Thomas leads all Longhorns with seven appearances in the Pro Bowl. 

    The 2022 Pro Bowl kicks-off on Sunday, Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

