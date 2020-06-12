Texas Longhorns' Pitcher Bryce Elder Selected by Atlanta Braves

Texas Baseball junior Bryce Elder was selected by the Atlanta Braves with the 156th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft on Thursday.

The right-handed pitcher was named a second-team All-American in 2020 after leading the Longhorn pitching staff with a 2.08 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 26 innings. He made four quality starts to extend his running streak of consecutive quality starts to eight dating back to 2019.

Last season, the Texas pitcher compiled a 2.93 ERA with 86 strikeouts in 83 innings and was named an All-Big 12 second team starter. He tossed nine quality starts and was twice named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week.

In his career, Elder made 39 appearances with 18 starts and logged 144.2 total innings pitched. He posted a 10-6 record with a 3.42 ERA and 149 strikeouts.

With Elder's selection, at least one Longhorn has been drafted every year since the Major League Baseball draft began.

Additionally, Texas Baseball signees INF Carson Tucker (Indians, 1st round, No. 23), RHP Jared Jones (2nd round, No. 44), RHP Jared Kelley (2nd round, No. 47) and OF Petey Halpin (3rd round, No. 95) were also selected during the abbreviated 2020 Major League Baseball draft.

