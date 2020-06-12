LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Longhorns' Pitcher Bryce Elder Selected by Atlanta Braves

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Baseball junior Bryce Elder was selected by the Atlanta Braves with the 156th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft on Thursday.

The right-handed pitcher was named a second-team All-American in 2020 after leading the Longhorn pitching staff with a 2.08 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 26 innings. He made four quality starts to extend his running streak of consecutive quality starts to eight dating back to 2019.

Last season, the Texas pitcher compiled a 2.93 ERA with 86 strikeouts in 83 innings and was named an All-Big 12 second team starter. He tossed nine quality starts and was twice named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week.

In his career, Elder made 39 appearances with 18 starts and logged 144.2 total innings pitched. He posted a 10-6 record with a 3.42 ERA and 149 strikeouts.

With Elder's selection, at least one Longhorn has been drafted every year since the Major League Baseball draft began.

Additionally, Texas Baseball signees INF Carson Tucker (Indians, 1st round, No. 23), RHP Jared Jones (2nd round, No. 44), RHP Jared Kelley (2nd round, No. 47) and OF Petey Halpin (3rd round, No. 95) were also selected during the abbreviated 2020 Major League Baseball draft.

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

Longhorns in the pros

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Longhorns Cornerback Anthony Cook Announces Departure

Longhorns cornerback Anthony Cook announced on Twitter he "would not play another snap for the University of Texas"

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorn Recruit Chosen in the MLB Draft

With the No. 44 pick of the 2020 MLB Draft, the Pittsburgh Pirates selected Southern California high school pitcher and Longhorn recruit Jared Jones.

Tomer Barazani

Texas' Samuel Cosmi Named Preseason All American

The Longhorns offensive lineman started all 13 games last year at left tackle.

Chris Dukes

Report: Two Texas Longhorns 'Unlikely' to Return in 2020

Defensive end Peter Mpagi and running back Derrian Brown both reportedly still working through major issues keeping them off the field.

Chris Dukes

Report: Texas' B.J. Foster Suffers Broken Hand

The Longhorns safety reportedly suffered a fractured hand after punching his car bumper

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Offer Explosive Oklahoma Receiver

Texas has extended a scholarship offer to Edmond, Oklahoma wide receiver Talyn Shettron.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorn Player Likely to be Selected in MLB Draft

Teams are taking a long look at Texas pitcher Bryce Elder

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns Offer Four-Star Ohio Athlete

The Longhorns have extended a scholarship offer to 2022 receiver Kaden Saunders.

Chris Dukes

Two Texas Players Test Positive for COVID-19

Both student athletes are currently self-isolating and families have been notified

Chris Dukes

Texas Among the Favorites in Race for Coveted Top 10 Athlete

The Longhorns made Dasan McCullough top 10 list of schools.

Chris Dukes