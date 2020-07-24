LonghornsCountry
The 10 Highest-Rated Former Longhorns on Madden 21 - Malcolm Brown

Tomer Barazani

Over the past week, NFL and NBA players across the nation have come out expressing their excitement and dismay with their respective video game ratings.

Most notably featured among these players was reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, who was disappointed with his 94-rated Madden 21 card.

Texas, known to be one of the top programs in the country, consistently produces elite talent for the National Football League. With the Madden 21 release date coming soon, let's look at the top 10, starting with today’s tenth highest-rated Texas alumni player:

No.10: 75-rated Malcolm Brown, RB (Los Angeles Rams)

Always seeming to be in the shadow of star running back Todd Gurley, Malcolm Brown is quietly entering his sixth season in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams. The former Longhorn, known for his consistent and tough short-yardage plays between the lines, racked up 769 yards and six touchdowns as a backup. With Gurley now in Atlanta, Brown will have the chance to potentially increase his workload, competing with newly drafted rookie Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson.

Notable Mentions:

Here are some of the Longhorn rookies who just missed the cut for this year’s list:

  • Devin Duvernay, WR, Baltimore: 71
  • Brandon Jones, Safety, Miami: 68
  • Collin Johnson, WR, Jacksonville : 67

And some other notable former Longhorns that were in the mix:

  • Poona Ford, DT, Seattle: 75
  • Malcom Brown, DT, New Orleans: 72
  • Charles Omenihu, DE, Houston: 72
  • Connor Williams, OL, Dallas: 71
