Three Former Longhorns Selected on ESPN's All Big 12 NFL Team

ESPN recently assembled a current NFL all star team from each Power Five conference.

The team consists of a 22-man roster with 11 starters on each side of the ball.

The Longhorns were represented on the list, though maybe not as much as people would think. Texas produced the second-most players on the squad with three.

Texas lived up to its "DBU" moniker with both safeties coming from the Forty Acres (Kenny Vaccaro and Earl Thomas). The Longhorns also produced linebacker Jordan Hicks.

Player pitch from Kenny Vaccaro: "It really was the guys before me that kind of set the precedent when it was Michael Huff, and obviously Mike G [Michael Griffin] got drafted to the Titans," Vaccaro said of Texas' long tradition of producing NFL DBs. "Number of good players, Cedric Griffin, Aaron Williams, guys I played with. Earl Thomas, who is all-decade in the NFL. Quandre Diggs has done a really good job. There's been a lot of talent come through. We've just got to keep pumping them out. I'm not pleased with these last couple of years."



Surprisingly, the Longhorns didn't have any offensive players on the team.

Oklahoma led the way with nine of 22 starters. TCU and Kansas State each had two. Iowa State, Kansas, Texas Tech and Baylor all came in with one.

ESPN pundits didn't think much of the Big 12 squad as a whole, ranking it last among Power Five conferences in terms of talent. The outlet cited the lack of defensive line talent as the conference's main drawback.

OFFENSE

QB Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech

RB Joe Mixon, Oklahoma

WR Tyler Lockett, Kansas State

WR Marquise Brown, Oklahoma

TE Mark Andrews, Oklahoma

Flex CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

OT Lane Johnson, Oklahoma

G Quinton Spain, West Virginia

C Cody Whitehair, Kansas State

G Kelechi Osemele, Iowa State

OT Trent Williams, Oklahoma

DEFENSE

Edge Jerry Hughes, TCU

DT Gerald McCoy, Oklahoma

DT Jordan Phillips,Oklahoma

Edge Bruce Irvin, West Virginia

LB Jordan Hicks, Texas

LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

Flex Jeff Gladney, TCU

CB Chris Harris Jr., Kansas

CB Xavien Howard, Baylor

S Earl Thomas III, Texas

S Kenny Vaccaro, Texas

