Watch: Former Longhorn Dons NFL Jersey for the First Time

Chris Dukes

Former Texas Longhorns receiver Collin Johnson donned his Jacksonville Jaguar jersey for the first time recently, posting the event on social media. 

Johnson was selected in the fifth round at pick No. 165 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

Many consider this to be a steal for his new team. He was widely considered to be a first-round pick a year ago before a hamstring injury took away a large chunk of his senior season. 

He had a chance to improve his draft stock at the NFL combine, but hurt his hip flexor warming up for the event and was forced to sit out workouts. 

His final chance at impressing NFL scouts would have come at the Texas pro day, but bad luck continued when the event was cancelled due to COVID-19. 

Still, Johnson now has a chance to develop on what many people consider to be an up-and-coming team with young quarterback Gardner Minshew. 

Texas head coach Tom Herman believes Johnson's new team struck gold when they drafted him. 

“With Collin, you’re getting a guy that’s obviously a Longhorn Legacy, a captain and a guy that’s got tremendous length,” Herman said. “He really worked hard in his time here at Texas to add strength and speed to that length, and did a phenomenal job. He can high-point the football as well as anyone I’ve been around and has got great body control and ball skills. He’s a really improved route-runner for a guy who is 6-foot-6. He can get in and out of his cuts, and is a ferocious blocker, too. He swallows people up with his size and length.”

