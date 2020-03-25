LonghornsCountry
Watch: Former Texas Thorpe Award Winner and Four-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Deliver Message to Longhorn Nation

Chris Dukes

Arron Ross and wife Sanya Richards-Ross teamed up to ask Texas fans to stay amid growing concerns about spreading the novel coronavirus.

The accomplished husband-and-wife duo took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon in a quick message to the Longhorn Nation. 

"Longhorn Nation, there's no better time than right now for us to come together and unite," Richards-Ross said. "Let's join this great nation and the world in stopping the spread of this virus. You know what to do."

"So let's do it," Ross added. 

Richards-Ross is a four-time Olympic Gold Medalist. She was a part of two gold-medal-winning 800-meter relay teams in 2004 and 2008, She was also a member of the gold-medal-winning 1600-meter relay team in 2204 and won a solo gold in 2008. In addition, she is a seven-time medalist at the World Championships in Athletics with five gold medals. 

Ross was a national champion and Thorpe Award winner during his time on the Forty Acres and went on to become a two-time Super Bowl winner (XLII, XLVI) during his time in the NFL with the New York Giants. He recorded 250 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 11 interceptions and 41 passes broken up in his NFL career. 

The two began dating when both were at Texas. They were engaged in 2007 and married in 2010. Their couple's nuptials were featured on an episode of the television show Platinum Weddings. 

The couple isn't the first to send a message to Longhorn fans during the recent health crisis. Texas coach Tom Herman made a statement earlier in the week as well. 

