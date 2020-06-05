Which Texas Longhorns Remain in the 2019-20 NBA Playoffs?

The NBA’s Board of Governors has voted to approve the league’s 22-team format to restart the 2019-2020 season in Orlando according to reports.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made the following statement on the status of the league.

"The Board's approval of the restart format is a necessary step toward resuming the NBA season. While the COVID-19 pandemic presents formidable challenges, we are hopeful of finishing the season in a safe and responsible manner based on strict protocols now being finalized with public health officials and medical experts. We also recognize that as we prepare to resume play, our society is reeling from recent tragedies of racial violence and injustice, and we will continue to work closely with our teams and players to use our collective resources and influence to address these issues in very real and concrete ways."

The new play-in system gives an opportunity to several former Longhorns to clinch a playoff berth with their respective teams:

Lamarcus Aldridge (San Antonio Spurs), Jarrett Allen (Brooklyn Nets), D.J Augustin (Orlando Magic, Mohamed Bamba (Orlando Magic), Avery Bradley (Los Angeles Lakers), Jaxson Hayes (New Orleans Pelicans), Cory Joseph (Sacramento Kings), P.J. Tucker (Houston Rockets), Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers) and (potentially) Kevin Durant with the Brooklyn Nets.

The announcement came with some key dates in the upcoming months. Contradicting early reports of a Christmas Day start for the 2020/2021 season, the new season will now begin in early December.

