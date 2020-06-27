LonghornsCountry
Who Was the Better No. 12? Earl Thomas or Colt McCoy?

Tomer Barazani

On Friday, Fox College Football released a graphic on its social media platforms asking fans to comment who they think the best college football player to wear No. 12 is.

Out of the eight players in the graphic, two of them were rocking burnt orange in their college days. Former Longhorns Colt McCoy and Earl Thomas III both were in the picture alongside some of college football’s greatest legends including Andrew Luck, Roger Staubach, Bob Griese, Joe Namath and Doug Williams.

The Texas Football twitter account responded to the image voicing its concern: “You’re really going to make us pick?

Thoughts?

Both Earl Thomas and Colt McCoy had a profound impact on the Texas Football program and have established rich legacies in the Forty Acres. While Thomas absolutely dominated in his two years in Austin, posting 135 total tackles, ten interceptions and 2 touchdowns, it is clear that quarterback Colt McCoy dramatically pushed the program to peak heights. Some Texas fans might say that without the first quarter injury in the 2010 BCS National Championship Game, the Horns would have been world champions for the fifth time.

The two all-time great Longhorns went on to have fruitful careers in the National Football League. Thomas helped build the “Legion of Boom” in Seattle alongside other Pro-Bowlers including Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor and Bobby Wagner. Seattle’s defense propelled the northwestern franchise to its first Super Bowl victory in SB XLVIII against the Denver Broncos. McCoy has been in the league for some time now, most recently signing with the New York Giants this past offseason. Having spent most of his career with Cleveland and Washington, McCoy has recorded over 6000 passing yards and 29 touchdown passes.

