The former Oklahoma City Thunder star poured his heart out thanking everyone, especially his mother, Wanda Pratt. "You made us believe, you kept us off the streets, put clothes on our backs, put food on the table," a teary-eyed Durant said to his mother, who was in attendance. "You the real MVP."

The six-foot-ten sniper averaged 32.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists, pushing the Thunder to a 59-23 record (second in the league). Durant also became the first player to win both the scoring title (fourth in past five years) and the MVP award in the same season since Allen Iverson did it in 2000-01.

Durant finished the voting with 119 first-place votes, ahead of Miami’s LeBron James who had won the last two MVP awards. LeBron agreed with the vote, saying: "He deserved it, for sure. It's big-time on his part. His maturity level went up every single season both on and off the floor."

Close friend and teammate at the time, Russel Westbrook, also had encouraging words for the former Longhorn: "He's basically put himself in front of everybody else in the league and shown that he's the best player in the world," Westbrook said at the end of the regular season.

Durant expressed how it was really a team effort to win the award. “The equipment guy gave me a hug today and said, 'This is my first MVP,' and I thought about that. And I said, 'Yeah, this is our first MVP.' I couldn't have done it without the teammates, without the trainer. Everybody. We all just did this together."

The two-time NBA Finals MVP hopes to potentially make a comeback this year for a shortened playoff with the Brooklyn Nets.

