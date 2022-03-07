Texas’ Starting Five Earns All-Big 12 Honors

Three newcomers and two returners earned the honor ahead of Thursday's Big 12 tournament

Ahead of the start of the Big 12 tournament on Wednesday, five members of Texas men’s basketball have been named to 2021-2022 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Men’s Teams, according to an announcement from the conference on Sunday.

Forward Timmy Allen earned a spot on the All-Big 12 team and on the five-member Big 12 All-Newcomer team, while point guard Marcus Carr was named to the All-Big 12 third team after being one of the most sought-after transfers during the offseason.

Guards Andrew Jones and Courtney Ramey and forward Christian Bishop were named conference honorable mentions.

All five players have been Texas' starters for the past six games.

Denny Medley, USA Today Courtney Ramey Denny Medley, USA Today Marcus Carr Denny Medley, USA Today Timmy Allen

Allen has been a focal point of Chris Beard’s offense all season, leading the Horns in scoring (12.2) and rebounding (6.5), while also leading the team in steals per game (1.2).

Carr has been a floor leader for the Texas and plays the most minutes on the team per game (30.5). He’s averaged 11 points, 3.2 assists, and 2.1 rebounds after being one of the most sought-after transfers this past offseason.

Bishop has come into his own with the absence of forward Tre Mitchell, serving as the go-to big for Beard and Co. since Feb. 15 against Oklahoma. A transfer from Creighton, he’s averaged 6.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 59.5 percent from the field.

Despite all the new faces on this year's team, Jones and Ramey have been a major reason for Texas' success once again.

Christian Bishop Courtney Ramey Andrew Jones

Jones averages 10.9 points and 1.2 steals per game while leading the team in 3-point makes (48) and attempts (155).

Ramey is second on the team in minutes per game (29.9) and 3-point makes (44). He's averaged 9.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in his fourth year as a Longhorn.

Fourth-seeded Texas will face five-seeded TCU in the Big 12 tournament this Thursday at 11:30 C.T. at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.