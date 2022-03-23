Skip to main content

Chris Beard Finalist for National Award

Beard led the Longhorns to a 22-12 record in his first season in Austin

AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns men's basketball coach Chris Beard has been named a finalist for the Skip Prosser Man of the Year.

The award, which honors legendary Wake Forest and Xavier basketball coach Skip Prosser, recognizes "those who not only achieve success on the basketball court but who display moral integrity off the floor as well." 

beard and carr

Marcus Carr (left) and Chris Beard

USATSI_17923886

Chris Beard

USATSI_17866643_168388359_lowres

Chris Beard

The Longhorns had rocky moments throughout Beard's first season as head coach, but still made their way into the NCAA men's tournament as a No. 6 seed.

A first-round battle with No. 11 seed and ACC champs Virginia Tech on Friday saw Texas come out on top, 81-73, as Beard remained undefeated as a head coach in the first round of the tournament.

But on Sunday, the Longhorns' season came to an end in disappointing fashion at the hands of the third-seeded Purdue Boilermakers. Texas battled with a Purdue team that was considered one of the best during the regular season, but came up short, 81-71. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

rori Harmon
Play
News

Two Longhorns Among Top 25 NCAA Tournament Players

Texas women have two talented freshmen considered among the best players remaining in the women's tournament

By Matthew Postins10 hours ago
10 hours ago
download (3)
Play
Football

Tight End Ja'Tavion Sanders Standing Out in Spring Practice

Texas Longhorns tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is one player that has been standing out in Spring Practice

By Tomer Barazani12 hours ago
12 hours ago
rawImage
Play
Football

Sarkisian Provides Texas Football Spring Practice Injury Update

Texas Football spring practice has begun; Here’s the latest injury update surrounding the team

By Tomer Barazani22 hours ago
22 hours ago
Chris Beard

Chris Beard

Carr Beard

Marcus Carr (left) and Chris Beard

beard jones

Chris Beard (left) and Andrew Jones

"Every season ends like this unless you win the final Monday night game," Beard said after the loss. "Just super proud of our guys. It’s not all the normal coaching cliches, but I mean it. These guys overcame a lot."

Despite the loss in the Round of 32, getting a NCAA tournament win in his first season at Texas should be considered a success for Beard and his staff. He'll look to continue his construction of a winning program as the Horns head into an offseason that is filled with unknowns surrounding roster personnel.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

rori Harmon
News

Two Longhorns Among Top 25 NCAA Tournament Players

Texas women have two talented freshmen considered among the best players remaining in the women's tournament

By Matthew Postins10 hours ago
download (3)
Football

Tight End Ja'Tavion Sanders Standing Out in Spring Practice

Texas Longhorns tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is one player that has been standing out in Spring Practice

By Tomer Barazani12 hours ago
rawImage
Football

Sarkisian Provides Texas Football Spring Practice Injury Update

Texas Football spring practice has begun; Here’s the latest injury update surrounding the team

By Tomer Barazani22 hours ago
Quinn Ewers
Football

LOOK: QB Quinn Ewers Takes Part in His First Texas Longhorns Practice

The Longhorns will have a new man under center in 2022, and Quinn Ewers is aiming to leave his mark

By Matt GalatzanMar 22, 2022
Aarron Nixon 1
Baseball

GAME LOG: Longhorns Beat Central Arkansas 7-2 For Fifth Straight Win

Texas hosts Central Arkansas in a midweek contest at the Disch.

By Connor ZimmerleeMar 22, 2022
199199159_199199159-df7c7606fc1246538d59ca8dd01b71d0_t1000
Football

Longhorns Spring Depth Chart: First Look At Spring Position Battles on Defense

The Longhorns began spring practice on Tuesday, and we got our first look at the initial depth charts

By Zach DimmittMar 22, 2022
USATSI_16138517
Football

Longhorns Spring Depth Chart: First Look At Spring Position Battles on Offense

The Longhorns began spring practice on Tuesday, and we got our first look at the initial depth charts

By Matt GalatzanMar 22, 2022
Murphy Stehly
Baseball

Murphy Stehly Named Big 12 Player of the Week

Stehly is the second Longhorn to receive the award this season.

By Connor ZimmerleeMar 22, 2022