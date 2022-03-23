Chris Beard Finalist for National Award

Beard led the Longhorns to a 22-12 record in his first season in Austin

AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns men's basketball coach Chris Beard has been named a finalist for the Skip Prosser Man of the Year.

The award, which honors legendary Wake Forest and Xavier basketball coach Skip Prosser, recognizes "those who not only achieve success on the basketball court but who display moral integrity off the floor as well."

The Longhorns had rocky moments throughout Beard's first season as head coach, but still made their way into the NCAA men's tournament as a No. 6 seed.

A first-round battle with No. 11 seed and ACC champs Virginia Tech on Friday saw Texas come out on top, 81-73, as Beard remained undefeated as a head coach in the first round of the tournament.

But on Sunday, the Longhorns' season came to an end in disappointing fashion at the hands of the third-seeded Purdue Boilermakers. Texas battled with a Purdue team that was considered one of the best during the regular season, but came up short, 81-71.

"Every season ends like this unless you win the final Monday night game," Beard said after the loss. "Just super proud of our guys. It’s not all the normal coaching cliches, but I mean it. These guys overcame a lot."

Despite the loss in the Round of 32, getting a NCAA tournament win in his first season at Texas should be considered a success for Beard and his staff. He'll look to continue his construction of a winning program as the Horns head into an offseason that is filled with unknowns surrounding roster personnel.

