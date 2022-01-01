Longhorns Basketball Live Updates: HALFTIME: Texas 39, West Virginia 20

Skip to main content
    January 1, 2022
    Longhorns Basketball Live Updates: Texas vs West Virginia

    Check-in with LonghornsCountry.com for updates throughout Saturday as the No. 17 Longhorns will look to start off strong in 2022, facing the West Virginia Mountaineers in a Big 12 clash
    The No. 17 Texas Longhorns will face off against the West Virginia Mountaineers at noon ET Jan. 1 at Frank Erwin Center.

    Looking to make it five straight wins, the Longhorns will face a Mountaineers (11-1) squad who will be missing some key pieces. 

    On Saturday morning, it was announced that leading scorer Taz Sherman (20.9) along with Gabe Osabuohien and Kobe Johnson will miss the game due to Covid protocols.

    Last season, the two teams split the series in dramatic fashion, with the Longhorns winning the first 72-70 on the road and West Virginia coming out on top 84-82 in the second game.

    Make sure to stick around with LonghornsCountry.com as we provide live updates for the matchup.

    West Virginia Wins The Tip 

    UNDER-16: Texas 8 , West Virginia 8

    Courtney Ramey opened the scoring for the Longhorns, hitting a three-pointer in the first possession followed by a smooth jumper to give Texas a 5-0 lead. The Mountaineers quickly answered with a three of their own and a couple of good possessions on the defensive end.

    UNDER-12: Texas 12, West Virginia 10

    Transfer Christian Bishop hits back-to-back buckets giving Texas a lead in a close matchup thus far. The Longhorns defense continues to make an early impact forcing four quick turnovers, yet can't capitalize on the offensive end.

    UNDER-8: Texas 19, West Virginia 14

    Courtney Ramey continues to come through for the Longhorns with another pair of buckets bringing him up to 10 early points on the day. The Texas pressure on defense continues to force turnovers as the offense begins to pull away. 

    UNDER-4: Texas 26, West Virginia 16

    Another Texas transfer Marcus Carr gets on the board with a step back three-pointer extending the Longhorns run to 8-0. Another strong defensive possession that forces a shot clock violation gets head coach Chris Beard on his feet hyping up the crowd.

    HALFTIME: Texas 39, West Virginia 20

    Carr continues to shine with a three-point play the old fashioned way right after the timeout. Texas continues to pile it on with Andrew Jones getting in on the action extending the Longhorns run to 18-2. 

