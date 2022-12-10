How to Watch, Preview: No. 2 Texas Longhorns vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions

The No. 2 ranked Texas Longhorns will be looking to bounce back against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions Saturday afternoon. Texas is coming off its first loss of the season to the No. 17 ranked Illinois Fighting Illini 85-78 in overtime.

The Longhorns will be experiencing their first adversity of the season after emotionally high victories against Gonzaga and Creighton. At Madison Square Garden the Longhorns squandered a late lead and made mental errors that ultimately cost them the win. The offense was a cause for concern where Texas shot 42 percent from the floor and 31 percent from beyond the arc.

The Illinois matchup was the third-ranked opponent for the Longhorns in four games. The latest gauntlet was challenging for the Longhorns but should help them later in the season. Arkansas-Pine Bluff should provide Texas with a bounce-back game as they start to prepare for conference play.

For the first time, all season Forward Timmy Allen had a breakout performance. He had a season-high 21 points to go along with eight assists and seven rebounds. The Longhorns would love to see this be a stepping stone for Allen the rest of the season, which will help the scoring load coming from the guards.

The Longhorns also faced the Golden Lions in Austin last season, winning 63-31 at the Erwin Center.

The Golden Lions are led by guard Shaun Doss Jr. averaging 17.9 points per game. The Golden Lions almost shocked fellow Longhorn rival TCU on opening night 73-72. This marks the fourth “buy game” with one more coming against Minnesota next Wednesday.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Longhorns' matchup against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions Saturday afternoon.

Game Information: Texas Longhorns vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Date/Time: Saturday, December 10th at 12 p.m. CT

Where: Moody Center

Betting Via SI Sportsbook: Texas -35

Over/Under: 139.5

TV/Streaming: LHN

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network/104.9 The Horn (Austin Flagship)

